The UK's first Wetherspoons pub owned by a university will be opened in May.

The new bar - to be called the Sir Ronald Wates - will open on the University of Surrey's campus in Guildford.

Two Wetherspoons pubs in Newcastle and Hull, called Luther's Bar and Sanctuary Bar respectively, are run by the student unions rather than the universities.

The University of Birmingham's Guild of Students is also set to open a branch in May.

The Wetherspoons model means that staffing, prices and licensing will be set by the University of Surrey, while the budget pub chain will provide guidance as the franchisor.

University of Surrey chief operating officer Will Davies said: "We wanted to give our community a pub-style venue that could offer genuine value for money alongside quality.

"Wetherspoons' model means students can get a full breakfast for less than £5. The Wetherspoon franchise gives us their pricing power and supply chain efficiency whilst allowing us to offer a great experience for our students and staff."