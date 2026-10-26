A JD Wetherspoon has sparked backlash after stopping a group of veterans from entering the pub because they were wearing Remembrance poppies.

The staff member explained to the furious group that there is a blanket rule banning anything that could be seen as political.

One of the veterans then insisted it's "not political at all," to which the security guard responded: "I'm just doing my job."

"Really sorry mate, you can't come in with a poppy I'm afraid. It's political," the doorman was heard saying.

Footage has emerged showing the puggoers in a row with the bouncer and a staff member, thought to be the manager.

The group was reportedly told they could not enter The Star in Gosport, Hampshire, as the symbol could be interpreted as “political”.

VETERANS wearing a Poppy are BANNED from from Wetherspoons WOW. Manager of Gosport Wetherspoons states it’s ‘Company policy’ to not allow anyone in with a Remembrance Poppy on as it ‘could be political’ I can’t believe what I just heard from our nations biggest pub chain.… pic.twitter.com/EmNv7sqhV4

He then told them: “Put it in your pocket, take it off, you can (enter),” adding that the “doors are closed.”

The pub manager later came out and said: “It’s blanket. Anything that could be seen as political is a no.”

Reform councillor George Madgwick, who posted the footage to X, wrote on the platform: “VETERANS wearing a Poppy are BANNED from from Wetherspoons

“WOW. Manager of Gosport Wetherspoons states it’s ‘Company policy’ to not allow anyone in with a Remembrance Poppy on as it ‘could be political’

“I can’t believe what I just heard from our nation's biggest pub chain."

Scott Schillemore, 33, one of the veterans refused entry, said he was in “complete shock and disbelief” over the incident.

He told The Sun: “I lost a very good friend in Afghanistan.

“We yearly go into Wetherspoons on Remembrance Sunday to raise a glass to absent friends.“

"But not anymore. There is no chance I’m ever going back to a Wetherspoons.”

JD Wetherspoon has insisted there is no ban on poppies in its pubs.

A spokesman for the pub chain said in a statement: "Wetherspoon has been a long- standing supporter of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, with poppies for sale in our pubs, including the Star.

"There is no ban on poppies in Wetherspoon pubs.

"However, there were some standard security measures in place today, as a result of demonstrations in the town.

“Unfortunately, some members of the public, including some wearing poppies, did not gain entry to the pub.

"The pub closed to all customers, on advice of the police, at 1700 and remains closed today.

"We apologise to any regular customers who have been inconvenienced by today’s events and look to forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow."