'Wetherspoon pubs are an oasis of tranquillity and contemplation,' says boss Sir Tim Martin

Wetherspoon has a list of rules to follow. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Wetherspoons has banned customers from playing music and taking calls on speaker, but unbeknownst to some patrons, there is a list of other rules around behaviour.

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The chain of 800-plus pubs has a dress code and stated expectations that customers do not engage in illegal behaviour in addition to new rules around noise from phones. Wetherspoons’ chairman and founder Sir Tim Martin said: “In a world dominated by other people’s music and amplified sound, Wetherspoon pubs are an oasis of tranquillity and contemplation. “In order to avoid customers being driven chicken jalfrezi by a cacophony of sound, we are kindly asking phone users to pipe down.” The chain recently hit back at Ryanair, after the budget airline called for drinking curbs at airports after a rise of drunk passengers missing or disrupting flights. Here are the existing rules enforced to keep ‘Spoons as an oasis of tranquillity and contemplation. Wetherspoons’ list of customer rules and expectations

Clothes on please: Wetherspoons has a dress code of sorts. Picture: Alamy

A dress code of wearing some form of clothing Wetherspoons does have a dress code, although it’s fair to say it’s not a particularly fancy one. “The majority of our pubs are family environments so we ask our customers to dress appropriately and in a way which would not cause offence to employees or the public,” the official wording states. “All customers must be fully clothed throughout their visit. The company does not permit the removal of shirts or footwear.“ Clothing slogans, accessories and visible tattoos must be inoffensive. “In addition, some pubs operate specific dress codes at all or certain times. For information on these requirements, speak directly to the team of the pub you wish to visit.” No illegal behaviour

Interior of Cornation Hall Wetherspoons in Surbiton. Picture: Alamy

It might go without saying that illegal behaviour is not tolerated, but in case there was any confusion, it is spelled out on the ‘Spoons website. “We expect all customers to behave in a manner appropriate to the pub environment and considerate to Wetherspoon employees and other customers. We will not, at any time, tolerate abusive, harassing or illegal behaviour.” No pets other than guide dogs

Dogs are not allowed inside unless they are working or guide dogs. Picture: Alamy

A slightly stricter rule is that you cannot bring your pet into a Wetherspoons pub. “Wetherspoon’s policy is that animals are not allowed in its pubs, hotels, gardens, car parks or in other external areas.“ There are three exceptions to the policy where access is allowed: Trained guide dogs, assistance dogs with accredited training from Assistance Dogs UK (ADUK) member organisations, and assistance dogs accredited by the Assistance Dog Assessment Association (ADAA).” Under-18s cannot drink non-alcoholic beer

Guinness 0.0 non-alcoholic beer still has a 18+ warning. Picture: Alamy

Under-18s can enter the pubs but cannot be served a drink that would look like beer or alcohol. “We also do not permit under-18s to drink low-alcohol or non-alcoholic beers or ciders, as these products often cannot be easily distinguished from their alcoholic equivalents.” You cannot normally book, but there are times when you can