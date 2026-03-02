Wettest winter on record for three counties in England. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

This winter was the wettest on record for the counties of Cornwall, Leicestershire and the West Midlands, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

Dorset and Warwickshire had their second wettest winter since comparable records began in 1836, while southern England experienced its fourth wettest. In the past three months a string of low-pressure weather systems moved across the UK from the Atlantic, with repeated outbreaks of wet and windy conditions. Three named storms in January – Goretti, Ingrid and Chandra – all brought downpours to many areas, leading to flooding and widespread travel disruption. The rain persisted for much of February, although drier and sunnier conditions arrived towards the end of the month.

Wettest winters on record in southern England. Picture: PA

No records were broken at a national level, with the UK clocking up 390.1mm of rain during winter 2025/26, 13% above the long-term seasonal average but well below the all-time high of 539.9mm set in 2014. There were also wide variations between areas of the country. While England received 42% more rain than usual across the past three months, Scotland finished the winter 14% below its seasonal average.

Rainfall in winter 2025/26: difference from long-term average. Picture: PA Graphics