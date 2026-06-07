‘We've never spoken about it since’: Caller Nicola's wedding day disaster
| Updated: 35m ago
Henry Riley hears from caller Nicola, who has an 'astonishing' story about what was supposed to be her wedding day...
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Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner officially married in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in London last week.
Yet it was their Italy ceremony that drew headlines, rumoured to cost £3.5 million.
Henry Riley asks his callers, are expensive weddings worth the cost?