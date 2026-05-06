The rebranded TG Jones, formally WH Smith. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Up to 150 former WH Smith stores are facing closure which could see hundreds of jobs axed under new plans.

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The chain's owners Modella Capital, which acquired the business last year, launched a restructuring plan today in an attempt to stop it from going bust. Now trading under TG Jones after its rebrand, the company is set to close up to 150 of its 480 stores and told its staff to expect redundancies. Bosses have blamed challenges in "trading conditions" over the past year and took aim at the government policies as well as citing the Middle East war. Read more: Birdwatching trip to Argentinian rubbish dump blamed for rat virus outbreak that has killed three on cruise ship Read more: Civil servants 'driving to office car parks to connect to Wi-Fi before returning home' as bosses have 'no control' over remote working

Bosses have cited rising costs from the Middle East war as well as government policies for causing issues. Picture: Alamy

According to the Financial Times, Modella will inform the first stores to be closed on Thursday morning with the business saying in a statement that the decision was "not been taken lightly". It added that "the survival of this iconic 234-year-old business is our imperative". The exact number of stores to be shut will be determined by two High Court hearings following negotiations between Modella and store landlords, but could result in up to 150 of 480 stores closing. WH Smith, which still operates in airports and train stations, sold the business last June, ending a 230-year presence on the UK's high streets. At the time of the acquisition, Modella said TG Jones would retain the same products and services, including Post Office counters and Toys “R” Us concessions, and continue trading as usual while management developed a longer-term growth strategy.

The Iran war has caused challenges for business. Picture: Alamy