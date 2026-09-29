Calls for Manchester City to be relegated after being found guilty of all but one charge

By William Mata

Manchester City is ready to play a long game to fight against potential repercussions after being found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules

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Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy alongside manager Roberto Mancini and Mario Balotelli. Manchester City have been found guilty on virtually all counts of breaching the Premier League's financial rules. Picture: Alamy

What were Manchester City found guilty of? Manchester City have essentially been found guilty of 114 charges that relate to their financial conduct and performance between 2009/10 and 2017/18. The charges fall within three broad categories: Disguising money from its ownership and instead falsely stating that the income had come in from sponsorship, Paying people without declaring it on its financial records, Not complying with the Premier League's investigation into their finances. For the first two, the club has not complied with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The PSR measures were introduced in 2008-09 to stop clubs from spending far beyond their revenue, with clubs such as West Ham and Portsmouth having encountered financial problems as a result. The rules were also intended to prevent "financial doping" from owners able to spend massive amounts of money on wages and transfer fees without needing to worry about outgoings. There was one charge they were found not guilty of. Manchester City has denied any wrongdoing and is set to appeal and fight the charges.

Robinho was the first signing made after the Arab investment company Abu Dhabi United Group took over Manchester City in 2008. Picture: Alamy

What are the 115 charges? According to reports, the charges break down as follows: Failure to provide accurate financial information (54 charges),

Failure to provide accurate remuneration details (14 charges),

Breaching UEFA financial fair play regulations (five charges),

Breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules (seven charges),

Failure to cooperate with investigations (35 charges). It has not been stated which of the charges they were found not guilty of, nor has it been broken down further as to the exact nature of the 115 charges. Manchester City were bought out by the Arab investment company Abu Dhabi United Group in August 2008 and they immediately began spending heavily on new players and infrastructure. The club was immediately successful, winning the FA Cup in 2010-11 and the Premier League in 2011-12. Having been promoted in 2001-02, they had achieved an average Premier League finish of 14th by 2007-08. Between 2009/10 and 2017/18, the period the charges relate to, they had an average finish of second.

Shaun Wright-Phillips playing for Manchester City in Division One in 2001-02, when they were most recently outside the Premier League. Picture: Alamy