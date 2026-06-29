Labour leadership candidate addressed supporters in Manchester on Monday in a speech where he stated the aim of devolving powers from London to the North of England

By William Mata

Labour leadership hopeful Andy Burnham said he will lead a decade-long plan to transform Britain by transferring power out of Whitehall to the north, if he was to become prime minister.

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The newly-minted Makerfield MP set out his manifesto on Monday in Manchester, a speech which will give regions outside of London the ability to control essential utilities, transport and housing. The former Greater Manchester Mayor, who is so far the only MP to have declared intent to run to be MP, described Britain as being "stuck in a rut". Mr Burnham is now eligible to run to be Labour leader, and thus prime minister, after winning the Makerfield by-election on June 18 to re-enter the House of Commons, giving up his mayor title in the process. His plan to make a "No 10 of the North" appears an appeal to critics of Sir Keir Starmer, who resigned last week, stating that he is not best placed to win another election for Labour. Unless he faces a rival for the Labour leadership, he will become prime minister on July 20, when Parliament will be on its summer break. Here is what Mr Burnham said and what he might look to do as prime minister. Read also: Inside Burnham's Plan to Rebuild Britain: Seven takeaways from the PM-in-waiting's speech

Burnham adjusts his glasses as he delivers a speech at the People's History Museum in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Who is Andy Burnham? The 56-year-old is a long-time figure within the Labour Party, having been MP for Leigh in Greater Manchester from 2001 to 2017. From May 2017, he was Mayor of Greater Manchester - winning that election, and two subsequent votes in 2021 and 2024. His achievements in the role include bringing the bus network under local government control, moving forward with a £300m housing fund, and launching the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate education path. He is married with two children.

In his first major speech since Sir Keir announced he would be leaving Downing Street, Mr Burnham promised to give people hope for the future. Here are his proposals: Northern promises He pledged to lead a decade-long plan to transform Britain by transferring power out of Whitehall and giving regions the ability to control essential utilities, transport and housing. The No 10 North operation would be the “nerve centre of a rewired Britain”, redistributing power and resources across the UK,

It would oversee the “biggest council house building programme since the post war period”

As well as housing regions being able to take “greater public control of essential services” including water, energy and transport. Financial fare In an attempt to reassure the markets that he would not hike borrowing and taxes to pay for his plans, Mr Burnham promised his measures would be based on “the stability that comes from sound public finances” and “the discipline of our current fiscal rules”. But he acknowledged that taxpayer-funded support would be needed to deal with the cost-of-living pressures facing households.

Andy Burnham has not been an MP since 2017. Picture: Alamy