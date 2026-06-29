What would Andy Burnham do as prime minister?
Labour leadership candidate addressed supporters in Manchester on Monday in a speech where he stated the aim of devolving powers from London to the North of England
Labour leadership hopeful Andy Burnham said he will lead a decade-long plan to transform Britain by transferring power out of Whitehall to the north, if he was to become prime minister.
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The newly-minted Makerfield MP set out his manifesto on Monday in Manchester, a speech which will give regions outside of London the ability to control essential utilities, transport and housing.
The former Greater Manchester Mayor, who is so far the only MP to have declared intent to run to be MP, described Britain as being "stuck in a rut".
Mr Burnham is now eligible to run to be Labour leader, and thus prime minister, after winning the Makerfield by-election on June 18 to re-enter the House of Commons, giving up his mayor title in the process.
His plan to make a "No 10 of the North" appears an appeal to critics of Sir Keir Starmer, who resigned last week, stating that he is not best placed to win another election for Labour.
Unless he faces a rival for the Labour leadership, he will become prime minister on July 20, when Parliament will be on its summer break.
Here is what Mr Burnham said and what he might look to do as prime minister.
Read also: Inside Burnham's Plan to Rebuild Britain: Seven takeaways from the PM-in-waiting's speech
In his first major speech since Sir Keir announced he would be leaving Downing Street, Mr Burnham promised to give people hope for the future. Here are his proposals:
Northern promises
He pledged to lead a decade-long plan to transform Britain by transferring power out of Whitehall and giving regions the ability to control essential utilities, transport and housing.
- The No 10 North operation would be the “nerve centre of a rewired Britain”, redistributing power and resources across the UK,
- It would oversee the “biggest council house building programme since the post war period”
- As well as housing regions being able to take “greater public control of essential services” including water, energy and transport.
Financial fare
In an attempt to reassure the markets that he would not hike borrowing and taxes to pay for his plans, Mr Burnham promised his measures would be based on “the stability that comes from sound public finances” and “the discipline of our current fiscal rules”.
But he acknowledged that taxpayer-funded support would be needed to deal with the cost-of-living pressures facing households.
Parity between academic and technical education
Pledging to ensure parity between academic and technical education, Mr Burnham said: “The days of a school system configured entirely around the university route will be brought to an end.”
He said his government would provide young people with “a clear path into a reindustrialised Britain” as part of “complete rethink of how we support the next generation to succeed”.
Uncertainty over immediate help with bills
While Mr Burnham acknowledged people “can’t wait forever to change” and needed help with rising costs, he did not provide a clear policy on cutting bills.
He said only that he would do his “very best” to deliver cuts to the cost of living and “give Britain some breathing space as soon as I can”.
'Changes to Westminster'
Mr Burnham was dressed in a dark t-shirt and jacket rather than the usual politician’s uniform of a suit and tie.
He promised to create an “inclusive team at the very highest level” drawing on all parts of the Labour party and the country.
And he pledged to “reach out to other political parties to find as much common ground” in a Westminster environment he described as “more fragmented” and “unhappier” than when he left in 2017.
Mr Burnham has previously criticised the whipping system that political parties use to enforce discipline and ensure their MPs vote along party lines, suggesting it should be abolished.
While he did not say he would scrap the system on Monday, he did promise not to use parliamentary whips to “create fear or close down debate”, allowing MPs to be “authentic representatives”.