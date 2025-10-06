Sir Keir Starmer has been accused by Richard Tice of "inviting Antifa to take up arms and come after Nigel Farage”.

Reform’s deputy leader last week accused the prime minister of whipping up a storm among left-wing insurgents.

It came after Sir Keir, and subsequently other Labour members, called the far-right party’s deportation policy “racist”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves had said: "This is a racist policy. It's bad. And it's bad for our country and we need to call that out.”

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick at Drive, Mr Tice accused the PM of going "down the gutter of British politics".

"He's essentially given licence to people like Antifa to arm and come after Reform people, and it's a disgrace," he said.

The Home Office has been approached for a response.