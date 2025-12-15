Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese pledges further action to combat gun crime

By William Mata

Australia’s government has pledged to strengthen laws on gun restriction after at least 15 were killed in a massacre on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anthony Albanese has pledged to take action to stop gun crime. Picture: Alamy

What are Australia’s gun laws? Australia currently has some of the toughest gun laws in the world after restrictions were tightened following the massacre in Port Arthur, Tasmania, in April 1996. On that occasion, lone attacker Martin Bryant killed 35 people with semiautomatic weapons, which led then-prime minister John Howard to push for reforms. Under the National Firearms Agreement, private ownership became restricted of semi-automatic rifles, semi-automatic shotguns and pump-action shotguns, as well as uniform firearms licensing. Guns were put into four categories, with bands C and D being the most restrictive, and covering semi-automatic guns. Most licence holders and recreational shooters have access to A and B licences, which covers low and medium powered shotguns and rifles. Anyone wanting to buy a gun is subject to a 28 day waiting period when a background check is completed. Applicants must have a “justifiable reason” to own a gun, while thousands of guns can regularly be handed in during amnesty drives. Mr Howard had not been in power long when the massacre occurred and faced significant opposition to introducing the measures but was able to push the measure through. Since then, Australia has had one of the world’s lowest gun homicide rates, per capita, of 0.09 per 100,000 people - compared to 1.1 in the UK and 5.7 in the United States. And the number of mass shootings dropped from 11 in the decade to 1996, to just one from then until present - which was a murder-suicide involving a family of four in 2014.

Guns collected in Australian capital Canberra during a 2017 amnesty. Picture: Alamy

Former US President Barack Obama has cited Australia as an example to follow and said in 2015: "When Australia had a mass killing - I think it was in Tasmania - about 20 years ago, it was just so shocking the entire country said: 'Well, we're going to completely change our gun laws'. And they did, and it hasn't happened since.” But, despite the laws, there are now four million guns held legally in the country, which is more than in 1995 - the year before the Port Arthur tragedy. Mr Howard, who left office in 2007, has now said once more that more measures are needed. Do the Australian laws need strengthening? It is felt that restrictions drawn up nearly 30 years ago need to be strengthened with the number of people able to buy guns and occurrences such as the Bondi Beach shooting possible. Roland Browne, vice president of Gun Control Australia, told ABC: "In 1996, the objective was that every gun that a shooter wants to obtain has to have a good reason, and it has to be more difficult to obtain for the second gun and for any subsequent guns. "That seems to have fallen down completely, when people in the suburbs of Sydney or Melbourne or anywhere else in Australia can have multiple numbers of guns."

Former Australian prime minister John Howard helped push through the gun restrictions in 1996. Picture: Alamy