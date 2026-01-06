What are the UK's new driving laws?
Stricter laws will see drivers in their 70s face more frequent eye tests
Drives aged 70 and over will need to take an eye test every three years in order to keep their licence under new UK laws.
Listen to this article
The government will announce the plan on Wednesday as part of its long-planned road safety strategy, which will contain a number of measures to strengthen laws introduced by Tony Blair in 2006.
The move to introduce eye tests for the elderly has been deemed necessary with 24 per cent of car driver fatalities being aged 70 or older, while 12 per cent of all casualties in car crashes involved older drivers.
Edmund King, president of the AA, said: "A move to make eye tests for older drivers mandatory is obviously welcome.
"The likelihood of crashes increases once someone is over the age of 70, and markedly shoots up over the age of 80 to a peak at age 86, with eyesight often a worrying factor.
“Eye tests are free for people over the age of 60 anyway and healthcare professionals advise them every two years given they can help with diagnosis of other underlying conditions."
This is what the government is looking to do with its tougher restrictions.
What are the UK's driving laws being introduced under the road safety strategy?
Tightened rules on drink-driving
It is understood that ministers will seek to tighten the rules on drink-driving due to fears that younger motorists are more likely to break the law.
The current limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath could be reduced to 22 micrograms, matching the limit in Scotland, while fines for uninsured drivers will be doubled.
Penalty points for not wearing a seatbelt
Under current rules, three penalty points are issued to drivers who are not wearing a seatbelt - however only passengers in possession of a licence who do not wear a seatbelt can be hit with penalty points.
Changes could see those not wearing a seatbelt fined £500 and given three points.
Eyesight tests
Drivers must be able to read a number plate from 20m away under current eyesight requirements, but do not have to prove their skills or health.
Changes mean that drivers aged 70 and over will have to prove their fitness to drive with an eyesight test every three years.
Changes to theory tests
According to reports, the changes could also add a first aid element to the driving theory test.
Learners will, from 2026, need to answer questions about how they could save lives after an accident.