Drives aged 70 and over will need to take an eye test every three years in order to keep their licence under new UK laws.

The government will announce the plan on Wednesday as part of its long-planned road safety strategy, which will contain a number of measures to strengthen laws introduced by Tony Blair in 2006.

The move to introduce eye tests for the elderly has been deemed necessary with 24 per cent of car driver fatalities being aged 70 or older, while 12 per cent of all casualties in car crashes involved older drivers.

Edmund King, president of the AA, said: "A move to make eye tests for older drivers mandatory is obviously welcome.

"The likelihood of crashes increases once someone is over the age of 70, and markedly shoots up over the age of 80 to a peak at age 86, with eyesight often a worrying factor.

“Eye tests are free for people over the age of 60 anyway and healthcare professionals advise them every two years given they can help with diagnosis of other underlying conditions."

This is what the government is looking to do with its tougher restrictions.