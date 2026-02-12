Sir Keir Starmer called out by Kemi Badenoch for leading a "boys club" inside No 10

Sir Keir Starmer with David Lammy and Pat McFadden. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to appoint a female deputy after being accused of running a boys’ club inside No 10.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An old boys club is not a new concept. Picture: Alamy

During the PMQs exchange, Ms Badenoch accused Sir Keir of "stratospheric levels of delusion" as she said he "always puts the Downing Street boys club first". According to the dictionary, a boys club is a “male dominated orgnisation that consolidates power and influence,” to the exclusion of women. The term “old boys club” is also sometimes used to stress an association or network of men who go back many years. Labour is not even the first to be accused of this in recent times, with Zarah Sultana hitting out at her Your Party collaborates. “I have been subjected to what can only be described as a sexist boys’ club,” she said amid a dispute that has now been resolved. Does Labour have a boys club problem?

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has called for a govenment culture change. Picture: Alamy