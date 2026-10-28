What could be in the Budget today? From 2p to cost of a pint to minimum wage rise
Chancellor set to make autumn speech before Commons today
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John Healey has shared the first insights into what could be in this year's Budget, having said previously that he will “move money and power out of Westminster” and into “every postcode around Britain”.
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The Chancellor has suggested that Britons should prepare for a "tough Budget" which may not provide Government departments with extra cash to cover pay rises for doctors and nurses.
The government has been linked to scrapping the Triple Lock in the financial review, but Emma Reynolds, the chief secretary to the Treasury, has told LBC that this will not happen.
Instead, Mr Healey has pledged to find means to "balance the books", telling the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) that there would be "fiscal discipline".
The Chancellor will be giving the speech from 12.30pm on Wednesday and you can follow it all live on our blog.
Here is a look at what could be said.
Read also: What is the state of the UK economy going into the Budget?
What could be in the Budget 2026?
Headroom
Mr Healey will go into the Budget with reduced fiscal headroom at this year’s Budget because of the increased cost of Government borrowing resulting from the Iran war.
Fiscal headroom is the buffer the Government has above its self-imposed spending rules.
The two main fiscal rules are that Government spending should be balanced or heading towards a surplus by 2029/30, rather than in deficit; and that public debt should fall as a share of the economy in the same year.
Former chancellor Ms Reeves raised taxes at last year’s budget to double the headroom to £22 billion.
Extra 2p on pints
Mr Healey is expected to increase alcohol duty in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI), despite the pub industry saying it would put further pressure on struggling businesses.
This will work out at around 2p per pint.
Alcohol duty is a tax charged on the production, distribution or imports of alcoholic drinks with a strength of more than 1.2%.
Under the proposals, the duty charged on every pint sold would rise in line with RPI, which is currently 3.9%, according to The Telegraph.
Everyday essentials
The Government is removing tariffs on more than 100 products, including favourite foods such as baked beans, chocolate and gherkins.
This will save households some £21 on food shopping over the course of the year, according to the Treasury.
Fertilisers and kerosene
Tariff cuts on fertilisers are meanwhile aimed at farmers, while a tariff cut on kerosene will help homes which use the fuel as a heating oil.
Mileage
The Chancellor said he will lock in the 55p mileage rate for those who have to drive for work, for the first 10,000 miles.
Rates above that will be raised from 25p to 35p, with the Government hoping the overall package will help a total of three million employees and self-employed people.
Defence spending
Ahead of the Budget, Mr Burnham said national security was "at the top of the priority list" for the statement and suggested that Mr Healey would lay out plans for how Britain would hit both 3% by the end of the decade and 3.5% by 2035.
Opposition critics and military figures have urged the Government to commit to a path to hitting the targets - and Mr Burnham had appeared to acquiesce to the calls.
But officials have now clarified that the Prime Minister misspoke, saying that the plans for the targets would instead be revealed at the spending review set for next year.
The gaffe has seen Mr Burnham's political rivals round on the Prime Minister.
Minimum wage rise
Mr Healey is expected to announce an increase to the minimum wage by 3.9 percent from £12.71 to around £13.20.
He will also reportedly refrain from announcing another large rise in the national minimum wage applying to 18- to 21-year-olds.
Instead, this is expected to rise roughly in line with the 3.9 percent rate for older workers, going from £10.85 to around £11.27.