Chancellor set to make autumn speech before Commons today

By William Mata

John Healey has shared the first insights into what could be in this year's Budget, having said previously that he will “move money and power out of Westminster” and into “every postcode around Britain”.

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John Healey writes his 2026 Budget. Picture: Treasury

What could be in the Budget 2026? Headroom Mr Healey will go into the Budget with reduced fiscal headroom at this year’s Budget because of the increased cost of Government borrowing resulting from the Iran war. Fiscal headroom is the buffer the Government has above its self-imposed spending rules. The two main fiscal rules are that Government spending should be balanced or heading towards a surplus by 2029/30, rather than in deficit; and that public debt should fall as a share of the economy in the same year. Former chancellor Ms Reeves raised taxes at last year’s budget to double the headroom to £22 billion. Extra 2p on pints Mr Healey is expected to increase alcohol duty in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI), despite the pub industry saying it would put further pressure on struggling businesses. This will work out at around 2p per pint. Alcohol duty is a tax charged on the production, distribution or imports of alcoholic drinks with a strength of more than 1.2%. Under the proposals, the duty charged on every pint sold would rise in line with RPI, which is currently 3.9%, according to The Telegraph. Everyday essentials The Government is removing tariffs on more than 100 products, including favourite foods such as baked beans, chocolate and gherkins. This will save households some £21 on food shopping over the course of the year, according to the Treasury. Fertilisers and kerosene Tariff cuts on fertilisers are meanwhile aimed at farmers, while a tariff cut on kerosene will help homes which use the fuel as a heating oil. Mileage The Chancellor said he will lock in the 55p mileage rate for those who have to drive for work, for the first 10,000 miles. Rates above that will be raised from 25p to 35p, with the Government hoping the overall package will help a total of three million employees and self-employed people.

The Government has been urged to commit to a path for defence spending to reach 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the decade, along with a Nato pledge to hit 3.5% by 2035. Picture: Alamy