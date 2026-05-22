What is burnout and how can it be managed? Green MP takes time out
Bristol Central MP Carla Denyer has announced she will take time off after struggling with health issues
Green Party MP and former co-leader Carla Denyer has said she is taking time out due to burnout and will return when she is in better health.
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The 40-year-old politician said she will be out of action for several weeks after receiving advice from her doctor.
The Bristol Central representative was elected to the Commons in July 2024 for the first time and has previously been a councillor as well as Green co-leader alongside Adrian Ramsay.
She said in a statement: "Over the last few years, I have been struggling with persistent health issues, and I have been trying to manage these alongside the long hours and significant responsibility my work entails.
"It has become clear that this is not an effective strategy and that doing so is inhibiting my ability to recover."
What is burnout?
Burnout is a state of physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion, according to Mental Health UK, and is an occupational phenomenon recognised by the World Health Organisation.
"Whilst burnout can be caused by stress, it isn’t the same as stress," the organisation states.
"With burnout, you feel so detached and demotivated that it impacts your ability to function, and you feel hopeless that your situation can change."
Ms Denyer said the condition can especially hit those working in high-stress environments and in people-facing professions such as nurses, teachers, and social workers.
She said: "I want to be open about the fact that what I am suffering from is burnout – and the mental and physical symptoms that arise from it.
"Burnout is a condition that does not tend to get better on its own. If left unmanaged, it can worsen and increase your risk of long-term health problems."
Symptoms of burnout
Both physical and mental symptoms can occur as a result of burnout. Symptoms can include:
- Feeling tired all of the time,
- Headaches,
- Joint paint,
- Gastrointestinal problems
- Feeling overwhelmed or unmotivated,
- Reliable on quick fixes (eating, alcohol, tobacco etc) to get through the day
Brian Dow, chief executive of Mental Health UK, said: “Left unchecked, sustained and severe stress can pose a huge threat to our health, but stigma means many people try to cope on their own.
"Burnout is not something you can push through, it’s a significant health issue that requires recognition and support.
"Carla is not alone, and her openness about her experience of burnout will hopefully encourage others to prioritise their health. We wish her all the very best in her recovery.”
How can burnout be managed?
Ms Deyner has taken time off and said that constituency work will be covered by her staff, while she might agree to a vote swap with another MP to cancel each other out.
However, it is not to say that burnout is cured by taking time off, or that a specific amount of time off or care will be the formula. It can take months or even years to get better.
But taking time off can allow an individual the chance to rest and also get other parts of their life back on track. It can also be managed by good nutrition, building better family relations, and exercise, all things that can be improved by someone taking time out of the workplace.
While for some, leaving their workplace can help, others might feel better treated by working with their employer and telling them that they are struggling. Treatments can include meditation and cognitive behavioural therapy.
Ms Deyner added: "Deciding to take time off for my health was incredibly difficult.
"It is an honour to represent the people of Bristol Central. And I know that by stepping back for a little while now, I will ultimately be able to return as a better champion for the community that means so much to me.
"I am grateful for the kindness and understanding I know my constituents will show if they see me out and about while I am recovering."