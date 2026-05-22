Bristol Central MP Carla Denyer has announced she will take time off after struggling with health issues

Stress and health issues can be a sign of burnout. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Green Party MP and former co-leader Carla Denyer has said she is taking time out due to burnout and will return when she is in better health.

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The 40-year-old politician said she will be out of action for several weeks after receiving advice from her doctor. The Bristol Central representative was elected to the Commons in July 2024 for the first time and has previously been a councillor as well as Green co-leader alongside Adrian Ramsay. She said in a statement: "Over the last few years, I have been struggling with persistent health issues, and I have been trying to manage these alongside the long hours and significant responsibility my work entails. "It has become clear that this is not an effective strategy and that doing so is inhibiting my ability to recover."

Carla Denyer, MP for Bristol Central, has said she is suffering from burnout. Picture: Alamy

What is burnout? Burnout is a state of physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion, according to Mental Health UK, and is an occupational phenomenon recognised by the World Health Organisation. "Whilst burnout can be caused by stress, it isn’t the same as stress," the organisation states. "With burnout, you feel so detached and demotivated that it impacts your ability to function, and you feel hopeless that your situation can change." Ms Denyer said the condition can especially hit those working in high-stress environments and in people-facing professions such as nurses, teachers, and social workers. She said: "I want to be open about the fact that what I am suffering from is burnout – and the mental and physical symptoms that arise from it. "Burnout is a condition that does not tend to get better on its own. If left unmanaged, it can worsen and increase your risk of long-term health problems." Symptoms of burnout Both physical and mental symptoms can occur as a result of burnout. Symptoms can include: Feeling tired all of the time,

Headaches,

Joint paint,

Gastrointestinal problems

Feeling overwhelmed or unmotivated,

Reliable on quick fixes (eating, alcohol, tobacco etc) to get through the day Brian Dow, chief executive of Mental Health UK, said: “Left unchecked, sustained and severe stress can pose a huge threat to our health, but stigma means many people try to cope on their own. "Burnout is not something you can push through, it’s a significant health issue that requires recognition and support. "Carla is not alone, and her openness about her experience of burnout will hopefully encourage others to prioritise their health. We wish her all the very best in her recovery.”

Burnout is a longer term condition than stress. Picture: Alamy