The price of diesel has hit a record high due to the ongoing Iran war, and British owners are reportedly paying an extra £400 per year.

The average price of a litre of diesel in the UK has hit its highest-ever record of 199.18p, it was reported last week, and could climb well beyond the £2 threshold.

In response, the government has stressed the "diversity and resilience" of its diesel supply and has also denied reports of a 50mph speed limit to cut use or that it was rationing fuel.

A spokesman told LBC: “We have a diverse and resilient supply. We continue to engage with our international partners and the UK fuel industry.”

A survey by WhatCar this week found that an 8,000-mile-per-year use of a car would result in an extra £400 being spent by diesel car drivers.

However, even with diesel costing more than ever, it is still possible to save money.

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