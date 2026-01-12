Changes coming in 2026 to reform how fathers can receive pay and workplace protections

Men are getting greater rights in the UK to take time off. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Fathers will be given rights to have paternity leave from the first day of their employment, under new laws set to be approved by the government.

The Employment Rights Act is set to be modified to give 1.5 million parents increased flexibility to share childcare responsibilities, the prime minister has announced. Sir Keir Starmer said: “The changes will mean every new parent can properly take time off when they have a child, and no one is forced to work while ill just to make ends meet. “This is about giving working families the support they need to balance work, health and the cost of living. We’re delivering a modern deal for workers. “Stronger sick pay, parental leave from day one, and protections that put dignity back at the heart of work. “Because when we respect and reward those who keep Britain running, we build a stronger economy for everyone.”

Sir Keir Starmer discusses the plans on a trip to Ikea in Croydon. Picture: Alamy

As part of the changes, fathers who lose their partner before their child’s first birthday will be eligible for up to 52 weeks of leave, something which has been welcomed. Aaron Horsey, who nine months into a new job was denied leave despite his wife dying in childbirth, told the Guardian: “I’m proud something good has come from a difficult experience. “I’m glad that this particular worry won’t need to affect anyone in future and they can simply have the time they need without delay.” The changes will be laid in Parliament on Monday after the Employment Rights Act received Royal Assent in December. Here is what you need to know.

No more waiting three days for statutory sick pay. No more missing your child’s first weeks because you’ve just started a new job.



What is the UK’s current law around paternity leave? Exactly what paternity leave you are entitled to varies from employer to employer, but there is a statute to protect your pay rises, build of holiday, and right to return to work. The minimum, under current law, is two weeks’ leave which can be taken together or separately, and this also applies if you have had twins or triplets. You can additionally get time off to accompany your partner, or the surrogate mother, to two antenatal appointments. Your leave cannot start before the birth and must end within 52 weeks of the birth, but you can give your employer the rough date rather than the exact date your partner is due. The statutory weekly rate of paternity pay is £187.18, or 90 per cent of your average weekly earnings, whichever is lower. As stated, there could be more pay available if your employer has a company paternity scheme, but this is what all companies need to provide under law.

Sir Keir was joined by business secretary Peter Kyle for the Ikea visit. Picture: Alamy