What changes are being made to improve paternity rights?
Changes coming in 2026 to reform how fathers can receive pay and workplace protections
Fathers will be given rights to have paternity leave from the first day of their employment, under new laws set to be approved by the government.
Listen to this article
The Employment Rights Act is set to be modified to give 1.5 million parents increased flexibility to share childcare responsibilities, the prime minister has announced.
Sir Keir Starmer said: “The changes will mean every new parent can properly take time off when they have a child, and no one is forced to work while ill just to make ends meet.
“This is about giving working families the support they need to balance work, health and the cost of living. We’re delivering a modern deal for workers.
“Stronger sick pay, parental leave from day one, and protections that put dignity back at the heart of work.
“Because when we respect and reward those who keep Britain running, we build a stronger economy for everyone.”
As part of the changes, fathers who lose their partner before their child’s first birthday will be eligible for up to 52 weeks of leave, something which has been welcomed.
Aaron Horsey, who nine months into a new job was denied leave despite his wife dying in childbirth, told the Guardian: “I’m proud something good has come from a difficult experience.
“I’m glad that this particular worry won’t need to affect anyone in future and they can simply have the time they need without delay.”
The changes will be laid in Parliament on Monday after the Employment Rights Act received Royal Assent in December.
Here is what you need to know.
No more waiting three days for statutory sick pay. No more missing your child’s first weeks because you’ve just started a new job.— Department for Business and Trade (@biztradegovuk) January 12, 2026
From April, millions more workers will have day one rights to sick pay and parental leave: https://t.co/jxNTMtVQMw pic.twitter.com/ieSUlrDLGw
What is the UK’s current law around paternity leave?
Exactly what paternity leave you are entitled to varies from employer to employer, but there is a statute to protect your pay rises, build of holiday, and right to return to work.
The minimum, under current law, is two weeks’ leave which can be taken together or separately, and this also applies if you have had twins or triplets.
You can additionally get time off to accompany your partner, or the surrogate mother, to two antenatal appointments. Your leave cannot start before the birth and must end within 52 weeks of the birth, but you can give your employer the rough date rather than the exact date your partner is due.
The statutory weekly rate of paternity pay is £187.18, or 90 per cent of your average weekly earnings, whichever is lower.
As stated, there could be more pay available if your employer has a company paternity scheme, but this is what all companies need to provide under law.
What is the government proposing to do?
The government has said more than 18 million workers will benefit from the measures, with those on the least secure contracts set to benefit most.
If, as expected, the bill goes through, fathers can benefit from April:
- Fathers and partners who lose their partner before their child’s first birthday will be allowed 52 weeks of leave,
- A further 1.3 million workers in lower-paid or part-time roles are able to access statutory sick pay,
- All paternity rights will come into force as soon as you begin a job, not past probation or a year in,
- The changes mean that all staff are entitled to the benefits and will not need to rely on the compassion of their employer.
Business secretary Peter Kyle said: “Our improvements to sick pay and parental leave are about giving workers and their families the security they deserve.
“They will ensure our drive for growth reaches everyone through providing secure, fair paying jobs and giving support to people when they need it most.”