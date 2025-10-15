Food entrepreneur Charlie Bigham has launched a range of ready meals which will cost consumers slightly less than £30.

Brasserie beef wellington, wild-caught venison, and venison bourguignon are all part of the range, which is being sold for up to £29.95 in supermarkets including Waitrose and Tesco.

But Bigham has told the Guardian that the idea is to help consumers save money, with the ready meals providing an alternative option to a meal out in a restaurant.

“If you go out to a restaurant or a gastropub or whatever, you might notice at the end of the meal that the bill seems to have crept up quite a lot,” said Bingham, who launched the business in 1996.

“I can safely say that our food is better than a slightly soggy takeaway pizza and far more nutritious and far better for you.”

The new range will be almost triple the cost of the best-selling Bigham fish pie, which at £9.95, is already near the top of the price list.

Here is how some of the others on sale compare.