A-level results day 2026 is coming up, and a university chief has said that students should go in with a clear plan

After a few phone calls, you might get an even better choice of course for university. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

A university admissions chief has told LBC that there is no stigma in the clearing process and that other options can be considered, whether you got your desired results or not.

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Gareth Jackson, director of UK Recruitment at the University of Lancashire, said that A-level results day, which is on Thursday, August 13 this year, can provide an opportunity for options to be considered. Some have found clearing to be a blessing in disguise, and it might be an opportunity to find a more suitable course than one that was selected months ago. A student said on results day in 2025: "The clearing process was really simple: I went through the clearing courses that were available on UCAS and I called the universities I liked to find out whether the course was still available.” Mr Jackson said that with the next three to four years of your life at stake, it's important to take it seriously. Read also: 'I got two Us and a C, and here is my Bentley...' Every A-level results day tweet sent by Jeremy Clarkson since 2014

Clearing is the process by which universities fill their remaining places. Picture: Alamy

What is clearing? Clearing is the process by which universities seek to fill their remaining places, and some 30,000 courses typically have at least one spot. Students enter clearing, states UCAS, when: You apply after June 30,

You did not accept any offers,

You did not meet the conditions of your offer,

You have declined your place. Traditionally, clearing is associated with students frantically phoning around for a spot on a course after not getting their desired grades. But the process can equally apply to anyone who has had a change of circumstances or even got higher grades than expected. The clearing period in 2026 is now expected and runs from July 2 to October 19.

How to handle the clearing process A list of courses can already be checked, and students are advised to have a plan A, B, and C. As well as university options, you could also consider an apprenticeship, gap year, job, or an internship. UCAS states that you’ll usually need to speak to unis over the phone to try and gain a place, before adding them as a choice in your application. There are also potentially live chats. Gareth Jackson, director of UK Recruitment at the University of Lancashire, told LBC: "There are a lot of people who consider clearing with a bit of stigma, [being something] for people who have not got the grades, but it is a much broader church."

Schools and colleges can also help students through clearing. Picture: Alamy