Christian Eriksen is set to be discharged from hospital "soon", after the midfielder collapsed on the football pitch during Denmark's friendly against Ukraine.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur player will go home on Monday after he was taken to hospital during the pre-World Cup friendly on Sunday.

Boesen said that Eriksen's internal defibrillator, which was fitted after he suffered a cardiac arrest five years ago during a Denmark match at Euro 2020, saved his life.

In an update, the medic said: “I spoke with Christian this morning, and he is doing well.

“He is with his family and in good spirits.

“The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home.

“We are taking good care of the players and staff and remain in regular contact with them.”

Here is what you need to know.

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