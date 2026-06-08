What condition does Christian Eriksen have and will he keep playing?
Danish midfielder collapsed on pitch during friendly against Ukraine
Christian Eriksen is set to be discharged from hospital "soon", after the midfielder collapsed on the football pitch during Denmark's friendly against Ukraine.
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Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur player will go home on Monday after he was taken to hospital during the pre-World Cup friendly on Sunday.
Boesen said that Eriksen's internal defibrillator, which was fitted after he suffered a cardiac arrest five years ago during a Denmark match at Euro 2020, saved his life.
In an update, the medic said: “I spoke with Christian this morning, and he is doing well.
“He is with his family and in good spirits.
“The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home.
“We are taking good care of the players and staff and remain in regular contact with them.”
Here is what you need to know.
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What condition does Christian Eriksen have?
Eriksen was fitted with a pacemaker after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2021.
After he was given an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, he was able to continue his career but had to leave Inter Milan as Serie A rules prevent players with pacemakers from taking part.
Eriksen signed for Brentford in January 2022 and went onto play for Manchester United before transferring to Wolfsburg.
The pacemaker monitors heart rhythm and automatically delivers a shock if it detects a dangerous, life-threatening arrhythmia.
Boesen confirmed Eriksen was effectively "gone" but was successfully brought back after prompt CPR and a single shock from an automated external defibrillator.
"He (Eriksen) was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest. How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defibrillator," he said.
"That is quite fast. How close were we? I don’t know. When I got to him, he was on his side, he was breathing, I could feel a pulse but suddenly that changed and we started to give him CPR."
Will Eriksen keep playing?
Eriksen has not said whether he will now retire from football but will not be playing in the 2026 World Cup as Denmark did not qualify.
In the summer of 2025, he signed a two-year deal with Wolfsburg for the summer of 2027.
The German side has not commented on his contract and has wished him well in his recovery.
Denmark lost their World Cup qualifier against Scotland and then lost to the Czech Republic in a play-off.
Eriksen played in the 2010, 2018 and 2022 tournaments, with the side not making it in 2014.