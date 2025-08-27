Labour minister Hilary Benn has said Nigel Farage has “no idea” what leaving the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) could mean for Northern Ireland.

Reform leader Mr Farage drew the ire of the Northern Ireland secretary on Tuesday when he told supporters in Oxford that the right-wing party would withdraw if it came into power.

"Can we renegotiate the Good Friday Agreement to get the ECHR out of it?” Clacton MP Mr Farage said in his plans of how to tackle illegal immigration.

“Yes. Is that something that can happen very, very quickly? No, it will take longer.”

Mr Benn said: "For Nigel Farage to talk flippantly about trying to remove one of the pillars of that historic agreement shows that he hasn’t got the faintest idea about the consequences.

"To jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement would not only be dangerously irresponsible, but would also disrespect all those who helped to bring about the peace that the people of Northern Ireland now enjoy."

While the debate is set to rumble on, here is what the ECHR is and what it means.