What are the policies of Andy Burnham and what are his views? Former Greater Manchester Mayor prepares for office.

Andy Burnham is prime minister in waiting. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andy Burnham has promised to be an “unashamedly Labour” Prime Minister, after succeeding Sir Keir Starmer as party leader.

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Andy Burnham arrives for the special Labour leadership conference. Picture: Alamy

Who is Andy Burnham? The 56-year-old is a long-time figure within the Labour Party, having been MP for Leigh in Greater Manchester from 2001 to 2017, and is now MP for Makerfield. As of July 17, 2026, he is the leader of the Labour Party, having twice run for that position unsuccessfully in 2015 and 2017. He is set to become Prime Minister on Monday, July 20. From May 2017, he was Mayor of Greater Manchester - winning that election, and two subsequent votes in 2021 and 2024. His achievements in the role include bringing the bus network under local government control, moving forward with a £300m housing fund, and launching the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate education path. Mr Burnham is considered to be “soft left” within the party, meaning he would perhaps be aligned to the ideologies of Tony Blair or Gordon Brown - and more socialist than Sir Keir Starmer. Indeed, the pair have not always seen eye-to-eye, and now Mr Burnham has gone a step further by launching Mainstream, a network of members who are pushing for more socialist policies. A backer said: "He [Mr Burnham] really does represent what the Labour Party is about. He's not only demonstrated that across Manchester but the leadership he does give on many issues, I think that's the kind of leadership we need at this time.” Mr Burnham is married to Marie-France van Heel and has a son and two daughters.

Labour party's Andy Burnham leaves with his wife Marie-France Van Heel and their daughter Rosie after winning the Makerfield by-election. Picture: Alamy

What could Labour leader Andy Burnham do as prime minister? Politics done differently Mr Burnham has stressed that changes will be made to "how Britain is governed". This message could be reflected with Mr Burnham looking to buy into a more working-class image than his more bourgeois predecessors in No 10. He has also spoken of a need to defeat the far right and to end division within the UK. In his party conference speech, Mr Burnham said: “We are united, and we put the power that comes from that unity at the service of people and places who have been waiting too long for politics to let them hope again. “That’s what we’re going to do, everybody. We’re going to give them hope back.” He added: “Change starts with honesty. We must recognise that this generation of politicians, myself included, have failed to challenge a political culture and an economic model that simply doesn’t work well enough for ordinary people." It is possible he could modify the UK's first-past-the-post voting system, with a more proportional representation brought in beyond the next election. Northern objectives and devolution Central to Mr Burnham's message has been the need to level up and provide more opportunities for the North of England. “This country does not work for working-class communities like the city of my birth," said the Merseyside-born Mr Burnham. Economic power cruelly stripped with the deindustrialisation of the 1980s, as it was against so many places up and down the land.” He went on to pledge further devolution and said local authorities could have "more power over life's essentials". “We turn places round together," he said. "We will take power back from Westminster and Whitehall, and give it to the place where you live – more power over life’s essentials, so you can make them work better and more affordable for people.” On whether he would be too focused on the North, he added: “I will be a leader for the north, the south, the east and the west, plus Scotland, Wales and for Northern Ireland. “Yes, the north of England has given me so much, everything, in fact."

Andy Burnham arrives at Congress House to be confirmed as Labour Party leader. Picture: Alamy

Economic ambitions Mr Burnham has said he will not raise main rates of income tax, VAT or National Insurance. Shabana Mahmood has been touted as Mr Burnham's pick for chancellor, a financially conservative choice, which might get the backing of the markets, if not the Labour party. Amid rife speculation about the make-up of his Cabinet, Mr Burnham said: “I haven’t made any decisions yet about who will be in that top team, but I will soon, and when I have, you will see it reflects all parts of our party, all communities, and it will reflect your own place within this great party of ours – a stronger, more united Labour Party lifting up a stronger and more united Britain.” Public services Re-nationalisation could be on the agenda when it comes to the water and energy sectors, for which Mr Burnham has said both need "greater public control". As Greater Manchester Mayor he has been credited for reforming the bus network, with the local government standardising the prices, routes and timetables, but private franchises bidding to control them. There are chances he could look to do the same for national transport. Housing One of the bad decisions of the 1980s he spoke about was the mass sale of council houses, which he said has led to a situation of high rents and unaffordable house prices. Mr Burnham said: “If the sell-off of council homes leaves the country chasing rents in the private rented sector through the benefits system and paying for temporary accommodation for thousands of families, as they have to do here in London and elsewhere across the country, how then will we find the money to invest in prevention and improve people’s lives? The truth is, we can’t.” He will look to reform this system to allow more people onto the housing ladder, and one policy could be a change or even scrapping of stamp duty, with a land value tax replacing it. He could also double down on building council houses and restrict the Right to Buy policy.

Andy Burnham said he has batted off critiques about his outfits from Tory rivals. Picture: Alamy