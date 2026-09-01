US singer, 21, dismisses lawyer ahead of trial over murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, sitting in an artist space during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Liam McEwan). Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

D4vd has appointed the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office to represent him in a murder trial after his celebrity lawyer announced they would no longer be defending the singer.

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Blair Berk announced over the weekend that she would no longer be defending the 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Burke. The move means that the trial into the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez will likely be pushed back, while prosecutors are also reportedly weighing up whether to pursue the death penalty. Ms Berk, who previously represented Harvey Weinstein and Mel Gibson, announced that she, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter would all no longer be involved. A statement read: "We continue to support David and his defence against these serious charges. "We are grateful that the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office has taken over the representation and that David has a highly capable and committed team of attorneys and investigators behind him." Read also: Singer D4vd, charged with murdering and dismembering teen, dismisses lawyer

In this courtroom sketch, David Anthony Burke, who is known as D4vd, is seen in court Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Bill Robles via AP). Picture: Alamy

What has D4vd been charged with? The charges all relate to the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 14-year-old girl whose remains were found in a Tesla car, registered to D4vd, in September 2025. In April, Dv4d was charged with: First-degree murder of Ms Rivas with special circumstances (with a motive of financial gain),

Lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14,

And mutilating a body. An autopsy revealed that Ms Rivas had died from “multiple penetrating injuries caused by object(s)”. Prosecutors have alleged that D4vd had an illegal, sexual relationship with Ms Rivas from 2023, when he was 18, and she was 12 or 13. They also alleged that he murdered her out of fear she would ruin his burgeoning career after she threatened to go public about their sexual relationship. They claim to have evidence that D4vd ordered a chainsaw and a body bag to his home, under a false name, in April 2025. Ms Rivas is thought to have died on April 23, 2025, when her phone activity stopped. D4vd has denied all charges. What is D4vd famous for? D4vd, who came to fame as a singer after providing music for his Fortnite gameplay montages in 2021, had a breakout hit with Romantic Homicide in 2022 and released his debut album Withered last year. His music career has been suspended in light of the charges, and a deluxe version of Withered was not released. Read also: Who is D4vd?

A photo of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Picture: Alamy