Nigel Farage has been outspoken on his thoughts on how the Henry Nowak murder was handled. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Reform leader causes huge political divide as he urges people to react with "pure cold rage" following Henry Nowak's stabbing in Southampton.

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Reform leader Nigel Farage made an official statement on the crime calling out 'two-tier policing'. Picture: Getty

What did Nigel Farage say about Henry Nowak's attack? Following the sentencing of Henry's attacker in court, a Sikh man who was not immediately arrested after claiming a racial attack, Farage has called for a stronger look at the UK's police system which he claims to be 'two-tier'. Taking to Reform's Instagram account, he released a video statement that said: "He was treated in a way where an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than an act of murder." He went on to say the leaders of this country and the media reacted with silence, which to him was "proof that we live in a two-tier police society". On Wednesday June 3rd, he went on to talk to the prime minister during question time. He said: "Following the horrendous circumstances of Henry Nowak's death can I urge the prime minister to consider this. It is now clear, to growing millions in this country, that we are living under two-tier policing. The instructions that are given, to police officers, from police leaders, are clear and written down in ink. It says you must treat different ethnic groups in different ways. "The anger that you saw spilling out in Southampton last night, is in danger of getting considerably worse. If the public lose trust in being treated fairly by the police, can he take some action, end this divisive practice of two-tier policing and make sure that all British citizens are treated the same."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hit back at Nigel Farage for 'exploiting' the grief of a family. Picture: Getty