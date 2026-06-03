What did Nigel Farage say about Henry Nowak's attack?
Reform leader causes huge political divide as he urges people to react with "pure cold rage" following Henry Nowak's stabbing in Southampton.
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Nigel Farage is facing huge backlash from MPS including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch after urging people to react strongly to the murder of Henry Nowak.
Following the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa this week, who has been jailed for life wth a minimum serve of 21 years for the stabbing, the Reform leader has claimed the UK is guilty of a "two-tier" policing system which sees different rules for different ethnicities.
Nigel's statement, along with reactions from Tommy Robinson, has seen an outcry of anger in Southampton, where the crime took place in December 2025, with protests and riots breaking out across the city.
- Read more: Who is Nigel Farage's partner Laure Ferrari?
- Read more: Is Farage the only politician reflecting public opinion on Henry Nowak's murder?
So what exactly did Nigel Farage say about Henry Nowak's murder? And what has the reaction been? Here's the statement in full.
What did Nigel Farage say about Henry Nowak's attack?
Following the sentencing of Henry's attacker in court, a Sikh man who was not immediately arrested after claiming a racial attack, Farage has called for a stronger look at the UK's police system which he claims to be 'two-tier'.
Taking to Reform's Instagram account, he released a video statement that said: "He was treated in a way where an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than an act of murder."
He went on to say the leaders of this country and the media reacted with silence, which to him was "proof that we live in a two-tier police society".
On Wednesday June 3rd, he went on to talk to the prime minister during question time. He said: "Following the horrendous circumstances of Henry Nowak's death can I urge the prime minister to consider this. It is now clear, to growing millions in this country, that we are living under two-tier policing. The instructions that are given, to police officers, from police leaders, are clear and written down in ink. It says you must treat different ethnic groups in different ways.
"The anger that you saw spilling out in Southampton last night, is in danger of getting considerably worse. If the public lose trust in being treated fairly by the police, can he take some action, end this divisive practice of two-tier policing and make sure that all British citizens are treated the same."
What has the Prime Minister said in response to Nigel Farage?
Keir Starmer during PM's Question Time, had a strong response to the Reform leader who he said is "exploiting this tragedy".
Keir responded: "I don't believe there is two-tier policing in this country. I'm really shocked that he (Farage) pretends to have respect for Henry's family and then acts in this way. The grieving family has asked us not to respond in the way that the leader of Reform has responded. They have pleaded that we do not exploit that.
"My response has been focused on the lessons to learn so justice can be served. His response (Farage), has been focused on rage. That's his response to a father who has lost his son. Exploiting this tragedy to create division would be wrong in any circumstance. It shows exactly who he is."
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has also responded saying Farage's behaviour is not one of someone putting himself forward to be the next prime minster.
She told The Times: "For all of those who are putting ourselves up to be prime minister in this country, we should be acting like statesmen and women, not acting like rabble-rousers. We don’t need rage. We need courage and bravery and cool heads, not anger and whipping people up."