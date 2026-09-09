King Charles has made it extremely clear where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand upon their return to the UK. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be 'surprised' by King Charles's letter about their royal status as they relocate to the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

King Charles sent out the letter details that nothing has changed regarding the Sussexes since their exit in 2020. Picture: Getty

What did the letter about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say? The letter which has been making headlines is from King Charles clarifying that Harry and Meghan are still not working royals. He detailed they are "akin to private citizens" and any work they carry out is a "private matter". In full, it reads: "Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for Guidance. To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared. "It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected. "It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used. The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests." To finish, King Charles and his advisers commented on the question of security that surround Prince William's brother and family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were said to be "surprised" by the letter that was circulated by King Charles. Picture: Getty