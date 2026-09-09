What exactly did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal status letter say?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be 'surprised' by King Charles's letter about their royal status as they relocate to the UK.
Listen to this article
King Charles issued a formal statement earlier this week regarding his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's move back to the UK.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially moved back to British soil in August ahead of their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's first day of school.
And now, as they settle into their new private home outside of London, King Charles II has sent out a letter to senior officials across the UK, the government, military and Lord Lieutenancies stating exactly what this means for the couple and the royal family.
- Read more: Why Prince William and Kate Middleton won't comment on Harry and Meghan's UK return
- Read more: King has ‘significantly increased’ royal workload, minister says in defence of funding uplift
Upon reading the letter, Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be "surprised" by the bombshell statement which makes it very clear on where they stand in society and their security issues.
However, royal sources have dismissed the claims the Sussexes were unaware of the letter.
What did the letter about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say?
The letter which has been making headlines is from King Charles clarifying that Harry and Meghan are still not working royals. He detailed they are "akin to private citizens" and any work they carry out is a "private matter".
In full, it reads: "Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for Guidance. To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared.
"It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected.
"It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used. The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
To finish, King Charles and his advisers commented on the question of security that surround Prince William's brother and family.
The letter continued: "Any specific questions from official and State organisations about the courtesies which should be extended to the Duke and Duchess, and particularly where recourse to public funds may be required, should be directed to Buckingham Palace.
"Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant Police authorities."
These outlines are said to be no different to the ones that were confirmed upon their exit in 2020.
Harry and Meghan have so far remained quiet and private since their return to the UK in the summer. It's believed Harry will be carrying out a number of charitable appearances soon as will Meghan who is looking to get in touch with some of her old causes.