Diddy's White Parties were a must-attend event for celebrities. Here is who was snapped at the events from 1998 to 2009.

By William Mata

Television star Precious Muir has told LBC that she was spiked at an event hosted by Diddy but said the rapper’s White Parties were essential to attend as a networking opportunity.

Everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Donald Trump was photographed at one of the lavish yearly parties, which were held 12 times, during Diddy’s pomp as a music executive. Muir told Andrew Marr that her face was paralysed after a substance was put into her drink at an event to launch a vodka brand for the mogul, whose real name is Sean Combs. She added that she felt compelled to attend, both this launch gathering and the White Parties, because of Diddy’s influence in many showbiz circles.

A 1999 White Party with Diddy front and centre. Picture: Alamy

Read also: Diddy 'takes full responsibility' for 'past wrongs' in apology letter to judge Read also: Jury falls silent as 'freak-off' images shown in P Diddy sex trafficking trial Diddy is currently serving more than four years in prison after being convicted for sex offences. The rapper and music business titan carved an image built on nights out, with a centrepiece event being his infamous White Parties, held annually from 1998 to 2009. Muir said that as an up and coming model in the mid 2000s, attending one of the White Parties was essential for the networking opportunities that could advance her career. "Diddy was the kind of person you wanted to know because he could possibly open doors,” she said. “And the people that wanted to go to his parties would be the people you want to meet because they can help you progress in your career.”

Diddy has now been sentenced to four years. Picture: Alamy

What were Diddy’s White Parties? Sean Combs, who rapped as Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Love, and, finally, Diddy, held huge parties all the time, but pulled out all the stops for his annual White Party. Many celebrities passed through, all adhering to the dress code of white, for the bashes which were often billed as a fundraiser and chance to integrate different ethnic communities. The parties were often held at a mansion in the Hamptons, in New York, but were also known to have been hosted at St Tropez and Miami. Diddy compared himself to The Great Gatsby for the scale and lavishness of the dos, and said the parties were “iconic, a true convergence of hip-hop, Hollywood and Black excellence,” with “an endless stream of people vying to attend”. The final White Party was held in 2009 as a fundraiser to help fight malaria, with Diddy bringing the curtain down after deciding to spend less time in the Hamptons. Which celebrities attended one of Diddy’s White Parties? More than 20 celebrities well-known in the UK have been photographed attending at least one of the White Parties. It is not suggested that those who attended the parties did anything wrong, or knew of crimes for which Diddy would later be convicted. But the list shows the appeal of the White Parties and how influential the rapper was in his pomp. Here is a partial list of celebrities who have been seen photographed at a White Party. Celebrities spotted at a Diddy White Party

Leonardo DiCaprio (actor) - Seen in 1998,

Martha Stewart (socialite) 1998,

Paris Hilton (socialite) 1998,

Jennifer Lopez (singer and actress) 1998-2001,

Donald Trump attending a party with Diddy. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump (President of the United States) 1999,

Russell Simmons (music producer) 2004, 2007,

LL Cool J (rapper) 2004,

Jay-Z (rapper) 2004,

Rev Al Sharpton 2004,

Paris Hilton (socialite) 2005,

Kim Kardashian (reality TV star) 2005,

(reality TV star) 2005, Mariah Carey (singer) 2007.

Tommy Lee (musician) 2007,

Ashley Olsen (actress) 2007,

Ashton Kutcher (actor) 2009,

Khloe Kardashian (reality TV star) 2009,

Chris Brown (singer) 2009,

Lil’ Kim (rapper) 2009,

Demi Moore (actress) 2009,

Aretha Franklin attends one of Diddy's White Parties. Picture: Alamy