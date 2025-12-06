After all Lord Malcolm Offord is not a household name. His Wikipedia page has probably never had so many visits as it's had today.

But - and it's quite a big one - he was until today very close to Kemi Badenoch. So close that he apologised to her from the stage where he was unveiled not just as the latest Tory to cross to Nigel Farage's party, but soon to be a Reform candidate at the next Scottish Parliament elections.

He said it wasn't personal, and that he felt bad about not being able to forewarn either her, or Alister Jack, the former Tory Scottish Secretary, who had brought him into politics in the first place. It was Jack who ensured Boris Johnson nominated Offord for the House of Lords, so he could then make him a minister in the Scotland Office.

No, he was going to Reform, he said, because Scotland needed a challenge to the SNP, and the Conservatives just weren't cutting it.

Yet just 15 months ago that Offord was telling everyone how much he was supporting Badenoch to be the new Tory leader - that he had worked with her when a junior minister in the Department of Business and Trade when she was Secretary of State and that he admired how she operated.

To him, he said, she was someone whose "judgment is sound and her instincts are viscerally conservative."

And she in turn made him her Shadow Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero. He was thrilled at the time, especially as he said he was a believer in climate change and had seen its effects first hand on a visit to the Arctic and and was "an enthusiastic advocate of Net Zero 2050 as enacted into statute by Theresa May’s government in 2019."

The shift for Offord then has been radical. He has now joined a party which today heard calls from the stage for the scrapping of net zero targets, for the drilling for more oil and gas in the North Sea, and even the re-opening of coal mines.

His nose is also clearly out of joint with the Scottish Conservatives who had rejected a series of policy proposals he had wanted to discuss - they, he said, were only interested in one policy, opposing independence. Oddly, that is exactly why he a signed up to Alister Jack's agenda in the first place.

Certainly there are many in the Scottish Conservatives taken by surprise at his move - though some of those close to the Scottish leader Russell Findlay (whom Offord also supported) say this defection is driven more by ego than politics.

But Offord's going is a concern for Badenoch. The drip, drip of defections is becoming steadier. If her party does badly next May in Scotland, Wales and at English local elections, it could become a flood - or they may just decide she's no longer the right person to captain the ship.

And Offord is the second sitting frontbencher to quit the Conservatives in recent months, following Danny Kruger doing so in September. If she cannot hold on to those whom she has appointed to her shadow cabinet, those who see themselves as Thatcherite in their conservatism - just like her - it does not bode well for her leadership in the long term.

And let's not forget Offord, as a millionaire former merchant banker, also has deep pockets - and the money he may have donated to the Tories will now be going to Reform. Money that Findlay would have definitely welcomed. That, if nothing else, will be missed.

Reform are polling around 21 per cent in Scotland at present time - they could be the second largest group in Holyrood come May. But, if the party's ranks are full of Tory defectors, they may find it hard to put enough clear blue water between them and Findlay's Conservatives. Labour and other parties will make much of that.

And while Nigel Farage today said he's expecting to campaign in Scotland a lot, his name is not on the ballot.

Malcolm Offord's will be. He's tried it once before and failed. Second time could be lucky - but it's a gamble, especially as he's resigning from the House of Lords to stand, and wants to "return my peerage whence it came" - though that is a far more convoluted process.

Reform having its first peer will be a short lived affair. Badenoch's time as Conservative leader will at least outlast that.