UK weather experts are warning politicians over super El Nino potential. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

A super El Niño has continued to strengthen rapidly in the Pacific, bringing severe consequences for the UK warns MP.

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Parts of the UK are already enduring drought conditions. Picture: Getty

What does a super El Niño forecast mean for the UK? While the UK doesn't take on the direct impact of an El Niño, it can affect our seasons making winters colder and summers hotter. With this in mind, Hinchcliffe is concerned about global food supplies and economies should this continue to develop. He said: "This is an important moment to be emphasising the need for swift and decisive action, to improve the resilience of our country to extreme weather. We have farmers already ringing alarm bells around food shortages because of the impact on the harvest this year. "I think it's clear for everyone to see that our country has a long way to go before it's properly adapted to the new climate reality that we face." He also wrote: "Even smaller El Niño events have created enormous supply chain impacts, caused crop failures and rising food prices, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars across the global economy." He advises accelerating food security planning, reviewing resilience of infrastructure to extreme heat, urgently planting trees to help with possible flooding and implement hot weather conditions in schools and hospitals. Read more: Jeremy Clarkson shares bleak Diddly Squat Farm update after months of scorching weather

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The super El Nino could cause flooding in the winter as extreme weather conditions continue. Picture: Getty