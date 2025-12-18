Donald Trump has doubled down on his support for America’s Jewish community, stating that he “loves Israel” at the White House’s Hanukkah celebration.

The US president, who is not Jewish although his daughter Ivanka has converted to Judaism, spoke at the event, which came not long after the Bondi Beach shooting .

He was referred to as America’s “first Jewish president,” by talk show host Mark Levin, who shared a stage with Mr Trump, and called him the “greatest”.

Fifteen people were killed in the Sydney massacre on Sunday with father-and-son gunmen targeting Australia’s Jewish community during an event marking the first night of Hanukkah.

Mr Trump spoke at the event to mark the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which is held from December 14 to 22.

"The miracle of Hanukkah has reminded us of God’s love for the Jewish people as well as their enduring resilience and faith in the face of centuries of persecution," he told the largely Jewish audience on Tuesday.

"As president of the United States, I will always support Jewish Americans.

“I will always be a friend and a champion of the Jewish people."

“We love you, and we love Israel,” he added.

Mr Levin, a conservative, took to the stage alongside Mr Trump. He said of the 45th and 47th POTUS: "Now he’s our first Jewish president to serve two not-consecutive presidencies… you are the greatest president.”

But this turn of phrase appears to be affectionate, rather than accurate by religious standards.

Mr Trump was raised as a Presbyterian Christian, although has said, more recently, that he is non-denominational and has also commented on the Catholic faith, with the first American Pope, Leo XIV, being sworn-in back in September. A poll has found, however, that only 44 per cent of Americans believe Mr Trump is a Christian.

Also this week, Mr Trump used a TV address to tout his own accomplishments on affordability amid falling poll numbers.

Speaking in front of Christmas decorations, he declared he had ended eight wars, made a claim to have secured $18 trillion in private investment, and touted successes at curbing illegal immigration.