New driving licence restrictions for young people have come into effect in Northern Ireland, in an attempt to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured in collisions involving young drivers.

Here is a look at the rules and what they mean for drivers.

"The advertising campaign has been developed to highlight the changes coming in from 1 October 2026 to the way people learn to drive."

Northern Irish infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins said: "I am introducing the most significant change to driver licensing and testing since the 1950s, aimed at young drivers who are sadly most likely to be killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Under the rules that apply in Northern Ireland only from October 1, 2026, new drivers will be required to spend at least six months driving before taking their practical.

What is the graduated driver licence?

The graduated driving licence is a new scheme that has been launched in Northern Ireland, aimed at reducing fatal road crashes involving young people.

It requires learner drivers to spend at least six months getting driving experience before they can take a practical test. In addition, those under 24 face further restrictions on carrying young passengers at night.

In addition, after passing their driving test, drivers will be required to display a blue ‘R’ on a white background on their car for six months; this is followed by a white ‘R’ on a blue background until their restricted period ends.

Who do the new rules affect?

The new driving rules apply to learner and newly qualified drivers in Northern Ireland, depending on when their provisional licence began. The changes are particularly aimed at those under the age of 24.

Why are these rules being introduced?

Young drivers are disproportionately involved in serious crashes. Government figures show that 24% of drivers under the age of 24 were involved in fatal and serious crashes in 2024, yet only make up 8% of licence holders.

In addition, 251 people were killed or seriously injured in collisions involving a young driver, with 65% of cases where the young driver was at fault.

What happens if you are already learning to drive?

If you got your provisional licence prior to October 1, 2026, you can keep learning to drive in the same way as usual and take your test up until and including March 31, 2027.

If you have not passed by then, you will be required to complete the GDL programme before you can book your practical test.

Anyone who got their provisional licence before October 1, 2026 but takes their driving test after April 1, 2027 will fall under the new scheme.

The same will apply to anyone whose provisional licence starts on or after October 1, 2026.

After passing their tests, these drivers are required to display a blue ‘R’ on a white background for six months, followed by a white ‘R’ with a blue background until their restricted period ends.