Visitors from 85 countries, including the United States, Canada, and France, will need Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to travel to the UK from next year, the government has said.

The Home Office announced on Monday that residents of countries who do not need a visa will be required to get the authorisation from February 25, 2026.

It means that everyone who wants to come to the UK must have digital permission through either an ETA or an eVisa, migration minister Mike Tapp said.

This is the next step in digitising the immigration system and creating a contactless border, with the ETAs having been introduced in October 2023.

Mr Tapp said: “ETAs give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and gives us a fuller picture of immigration.

“ETAs are also better for travellers. Digitising the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience.”

What is an ETA?

An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is digital permission to travel to the UK.

It will be required for those visiting the UK from February 25, 2026, who do not require a visa, although British and Irish citizens do not need one.

“Eligible visitors without an ETA will not be able to board their transport and cannot legally travel to the UK,” the government has said.

An ETA costs £16 and permits multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to six months at a time over two years or until the holder’s passport expires – whichever is sooner.

The status can be applied for by downloading the UK ETA app.

Which countries’ visitors will require an ETA under the new rule?

Entry can be obtained without a visa from residents of these countries - who will now require a Electronic Travel Authorisation to travel to the UK.