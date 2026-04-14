Sir Keir Starmer has taken steps to realign the UK with Europe by allowing EU laws to be adopted without the British Parliament having a vote.

The prime minister has moved towards legislation, which he has said will bring billions of pounds to the economy by streamlining trade processes.

Sir Keir wants to introduce the bill this year to make it easier to align with the EU on future rules in areas where the UK already has an agreement, like food standards and animal welfare.

However, Labour has battled criticism that agreeing closer ties with Europe will compromise the 2016 referendum, with health secretary Wes Streeting telling LBC there will not be a second vote on European Union membership.

“We’ve had the financial crash, we had years of Tory austerity, we had the catastrophe of Brexit, we’ve had the war in Ukraine, the war in Iran, the Covid pandemic. I think this country’s had enough chaos,” he told LBC’s Lewis Goodall.

Critics, however, have included Conservative shadow business secretary Andrew Griffin, who said Parliament would be "reduced to a spectator while Brussels sets the terms”.

This is what it might mean in practice.