Parenting experts tell LBC that viral FAFO trend can be unloving and also undermine a relationship

F*** around and find out: The parenting trend has been a hit on TikTok but not with experts. Picture: LBC comp

By William Mata

Parenting experts have raised concerns to LBC about a TikTok-aided parenting trend that sees children learn lessons the hard way.

FAFO, as the style has been dubbed, takes a tough-love approach to raising kids by allowing them to learn from their mistakes, the hard way. But while discovering that actions have consequences is a natural part of childhood, there have been concerns that smashing a child’s computer or letting them walk home in the rain takes things to the point of cruelty and humiliation. Here is all you need to know about FAFO and what parenting experts have to say about it.

Kirstie Allsopp said in 2018 that she had smashed her children's iPads. Picture: Alamy

What is FAFO and is it a new idea? FAFO stands for “f*ck around and find out” and is a parenting strategy that has gained traction on TikTok in recent years, with an emphasis on letting children suffer the consequences of their mistakes rather than stepping in to stop them. Examples shared on TikTok include: A mother shutting the door on a child who says he is going to run away from home. She let him back in when he was screaming and pounding the door,

Another mum threw her daughter’s iPad out of the window when she had been misbehaving on the way to school,

One parent allowed their child to not do their homework and suffered the wrath of a teacher. As the name suggests, if you f*ck about, you will learn the lesson. The trend has come into the mainstream after it was mentioned on Kylie Kelce’s podcast, the sister of Travis Kelce, the fiancee of Taylor Swift.

Podcaster Kylie Kelce has discussed the idea. Picture: Alamy

Sue Atkins, parenting expert and president of Montessori UK, said the trend reminded her of presenter Kirstie Allsopp smashing her children’s iPads when they exceeded their allotted screen time in 2018. “Parenting is hard, lots of parents are exhausted, and everyone jumps in around how you are not doing it right,” she said on why the trend has struck a chord. Ms Atkins cited “lighthouse parenting” and “dolphin parenting” as two examples of fads, but has seen a particular buzz around FAFO thanks to TikTok. “Things can swing from one extreme to another. You had all this gentle parenting, which was never meant to be permissive and consequence-free, but now we’ve swung the other way.” Oona Alexander is a parenting expert who works with families to help them through situations through mentoring and counselling, and said there is a frustration, especially in the days of social media, that parents need to do more and more. “Parents can feel like they are in a bind sometimes when they feel like children are taking over family life because you have to be so understanding,” she said. “That’s a misunderstanding many parents have, but this trend might make parents pick up their ears."

Taking the hit: An iPad with a broken screen. Picture: Alamy

Does FAFO work? While saying elements are worth considering, parenting experts broadly have spoken against the extreme approach of FAFO, telling LBC that it is not only counter-productive, giving children the wrong message, it can also be damaging. “I think it is extreme stuff and some of it worries me,” Ms Atkins added. “Smashing an iPad, leaving a child out and locking the door… All of that is humiliating and quite frightening. “My big question is, what did the child learn from all of that? It’s teaching the child that power [belongs to] the loudest and strongest person. “You are not modelling emotional regulation, you’ve lost your temper, and you’ve lost the plot. You’re not being calm or thoughtful; you are not really being kind. “Parenting is about teaching consequences, but this feels like adults losing their cool and not having the skills to be more patient.”

She added: “The child won’t remember 30 years on what they did wrong, but they will remember what they felt. “It teaches that mistakes can lead to rejection. There is no repairing or teaching. They might even be learning that love and safety are conditional.” Ms Alexander added: “This approach does not question why they are not able to sit still, or finish their meal, or wear their coat. It’s a well-known saying that children do well if they can, they should be supported to make good decisions. “The dark side of this approach is the off-hand, uninvolved, ‘that will teach you’ undertone that it carries. What it stands for is something that parents should never say to their child - ‘you just find out, I can’t be bothered to teach you this’. “I think it would make a child feel unloved and abandoned.” Does FAFO have any merits and what are the alternatives? Ms Alexander said it can be ok for children to “struggle a little” but said they must not suffer. “I don’t believe in raising children through fear,” she said. “I think it’s important for children to be given opportunities to learn things. “They like to have freedom and autonomy on things, and this approach does tap into that, but of course, our ultimate role as parents is to protect them and to keep them safe.”

FAFO is a 180-turn on the gentle parenting trend of recent years. Picture: Alamy