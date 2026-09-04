What is Farage being accused of now and did he break the law?
Nigel Farage has told LBC that Reform has done “nothing wrong” after two party officials were caught accepting foreign donations in an undercover sting
Two top Reform UK officials have stood down after they were caught accepting foreign donations in an undercover sting.
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Senior aide to Nigel Farage, Dan Jukes, and Reform's head of policy, James Orr, both left their roles on Friday following the sting being broadcast on Channel 4.
Mr Farage told LBC on Friday that everything was "above board".
“The party has broken no laws. The party has not taken any dodgy money or anything like that", he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.
Reform announced it had launched an investigation on Friday morning following the broadcast and Mr Farage will give a press conference at 1pm.
Mr Farage has recently returned to the Commons after winning the Clacton constituency by-election.
What is Nigel Farage being accused of?
Reform has been accused of breaching political donation rules by taking funding from a US firm for three polls it commissioned earlier this year, costing £32,500.
The purported donors that appeared in footage broadcast by Channel 4 on Thursday night were in fact undercover reporters from investigative group Verbatim posing as an American financier and his UK-based son.
Foreign companies are not a permissible source of funding for parties, including for payments for studies and research, and accepting donations from them could constitute a criminal offence.
Did Reform break the law?
Rival parties reported Reform to the police over claims by Channel 4 News that Reform took funding from a US firm for three polls it commissioned earlier this year, costing £32,500.
Mr Farage insisted that “nothing illegal” had happened and Reform has started an internal investigation.
Labour Party chairwoman Bridget Phillipson has called on Mr Farage and his team to “urgently prove” that they had not “broken the law and secretly plotted to undermine our democracy”.
A Met Police spokesman said: "We’re aware of media reporting involving political party donations and an alleged breach of the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 relating to polling.
"We will assess this matter and any information provided to us.”