Nigel Farage has told LBC that Reform has done “nothing wrong” after two party officials were caught accepting foreign donations in an undercover sting

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Two top Reform UK officials have stood down after they were caught accepting foreign donations in an undercover sting.

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Reform party leader Nigel Farage speaks to the media during the Reform party's annual conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Thomas Krych). Picture: Alamy

What is Nigel Farage being accused of? Reform has been accused of breaching political donation rules by taking funding from a US firm for three polls it commissioned earlier this year, costing £32,500. The purported donors that appeared in footage broadcast by Channel 4 on Thursday night were in fact undercover reporters from investigative group Verbatim posing as an American financier and his UK-based son. Foreign companies are not a permissible source of funding for parties, including for payments for studies and research, and accepting donations from them could constitute a criminal offence.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage enjoys a pint in Clacton after voting. Picture: Alamy