Londoners could be given the option of flexible working during heatwaves as one of a number of options Sadiq Khan is considering in battling the climate crisis.

City Hall is running a survey until the end of next month with answers to questions possibly shaping its London Heat Risk Delivery Plan.

One of the questions is: “Which of the following, if any, would you most like to see introduced to help reduce the impact of hot weather in London?”

An option responders can choose is “flexible working hours to avoid peak heat times”.

City Hall was asked whether this will apply to all Londoners or just those working within the authority.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “Flexible working decisions are for individual employers, but the vast majority of good employers already offer some degree of flexible working for their staff.

“It’s good for recruitment and retention, and already adopted by many successful and productive organisations.”

But what is flexible working and how could this affect things for you?