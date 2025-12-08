What is the flu, what is covid, and what is a cold?
Schools braced for influx of absences as super-flu said to be spreading through corridors
A so-called super-flu is sweeping the UK, with schools reporting a wave of absences this week.
At least three schools have closed their doors this week while others have been ordered to take special measures, including the cancelling of assemblies.
The news comes after NHS data showed that the number of people in hospitals across England suffering from flu hit record levels for this time of year.
The number of flu patients in beds across England each day last week averaged 1,717, a 56 per cent increase on last year.
Meanwhile, the cloud of covid has never quite gone away, with the latest inquiry finding that the government could have been better prepared and avoided lockdown.
As Christmas, and the often illness-passing parties, approach, here is how the flu differs from covid and the common cold.
What is a cold?
Cold symptoms come on gradually over two or three days, and can stick around for up to three weeks. Typically, sufferers will experience a runny nose, blocked sinuses, headache, sore throat, a cough, or a general unwell feeling.
It is usually ok to manage your symptoms and not see a GP.
The flu vaccine does not prevent colds and most people might suffer with them from time to time, but you can prevent getting infected by washing your hands and not touching your face.
What is covid?
Many people with covid-19 now experience cold-like symptoms, although you might also experience loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhoea, or change in sense of taste or smell.
“The virus is still causing severe illness, hospitalisations, and deaths – particularly among those with a weakened immune system and those 75 years old and over,” states the NHS.
People aged 75 and over, living in a care home for older adults, or who are immunosuppressed are eligible for a covid vaccine.
What is the flu?
Flu, short for influenza, is far worse than an ordinary cold, and extreme tiredness, body aches, and a fever are common symptoms.
Young children and those aged 65 or older are eligible for a flu inoculation, as are those with illnesses and pregnant women.
You might take paracetamol or ibuprofen for flu, but it is a case of waiting for symptoms to improve and keeping warm. You are not advised to take antibiotics.