A so-called super-flu is sweeping the UK, with schools reporting a wave of absences this week.

At least three schools have closed their doors this week while others have been ordered to take special measures, including the cancelling of assemblies.

The news comes after NHS data showed that the number of people in hospitals across England suffering from flu hit record levels for this time of year.

The number of flu patients in beds across England each day last week averaged 1,717, a 56 per cent increase on last year.

Meanwhile, the cloud of covid has never quite gone away, with the latest inquiry finding that the government could have been better prepared and avoided lockdown.

As Christmas, and the often illness-passing parties, approach, here is how the flu differs from covid and the common cold.