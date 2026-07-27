Having previously been stripped of all duties and titles, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could now face a further indignity in losing his Freedom of the City of London.

It was previously reported that the historic title would be impossible to revoke, but a law change is reportedly underway to see the 66-year-old deposed of the Freedom too.

King Charles has already stripped his younger brother of the Duke of York and Prince titles, while calls grow for the disgraced royal to be removed from the order of succession.

It comes after the Epstein Files revealed the extent to which Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was involved with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, and reported favourite child, was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February and later released.

He was accused by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre of sleeping with her three times and the pair settled out of court in 2022.

Andrew has always said he has done nothing wrong.

He withdrew from public life in 2019 after a car crash interview with Emily Maitlis, where he did not apologise or show remorse.

Since the spring, he has been living a quiet life in the Sandringham Estate, where he has moved after being forced to leave his Royal Lodge address.