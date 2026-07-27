How can Andrew be stripped of his Freedom of the City of London?
Law change could see disgraced royal lose honour that previously seemed irrevocable
Having previously been stripped of all duties and titles, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could now face a further indignity in losing his Freedom of the City of London.
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It was previously reported that the historic title would be impossible to revoke, but a law change is reportedly underway to see the 66-year-old deposed of the Freedom too.
King Charles has already stripped his younger brother of the Duke of York and Prince titles, while calls grow for the disgraced royal to be removed from the order of succession.
It comes after the Epstein Files revealed the extent to which Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was involved with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, and reported favourite child, was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February and later released.
He was accused by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre of sleeping with her three times and the pair settled out of court in 2022.
Andrew has always said he has done nothing wrong.
He withdrew from public life in 2019 after a car crash interview with Emily Maitlis, where he did not apologise or show remorse.
Since the spring, he has been living a quiet life in the Sandringham Estate, where he has moved after being forced to leave his Royal Lodge address.
What is the Freedom of the City of London?
The honour dates back to 1237 and is granted to notable public figures, from celebrities to sports stars and royalty, with Andrew having been granted it in 2012 - passed down from his father, Prince Philip.
It is one of Andrew’s few, if not only, remaining titles.
Could Andrew Mountbatten Windsor be stripped of it?
In March, the City of London Corporation, which governs the Square Mile and is responsible for bestowing the honour, said it could not be removed.
However, legal chiefs are now reviewing the rules to create a process for removal as there is currently "no effective lawful mechanism to do so".
The draft bill, if approved, would enable councillors to revoke the Freedom directly without appealing to Parliament.
A spokesperson for the Corporation said: "We understand why people want this matter resolved as quickly as possible, and we share that desire."
How can Andrew be removed from the Order of Succession?
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is eighth in line to the throne, but the UK government is facing calls for his removal from the Order of Succession.
For this to happen, all 15 Commonwealth nations with King Charles III as their head of state must agree to the removal for it to be enacted.
These nations are: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and the United Kingdom.
Of these, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia have so far moved to do so.