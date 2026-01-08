Grieving Norfolk mother says dementia “doesn’t discriminate against age” after her son dies, aged 24.

Andre Yarham passed away over Christmas. Picture: https://www.gofundme.com

By William Mata

A grieving mother has said that dementia “doesn’t discriminate against age” after her son died aged 24 from the disease.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andre Yarham, who lived in Dereham, Norfolk, passed over Christmas, having lived an active life before displaying symptoms from November 2022. He had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia shortly before his 23rd birthday and his brain has now been donated to scientists for the disease to be studied. Andre’s mother Samantha Fairbairn, 49, told the BBC: “He walked into his care home September last year, very slowly, but he walked in and within just over a month he was in a wheelchair. "Dementia is a cruel, cruel disease and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. It doesn’t discriminate against age.” She added that her son was initially more forgetful than usual but symptoms progressed to the point where he had lost his ability to talk around one month before he died.

Bruce Willis has been diganosed with frontotemporal dementia. Picture: Alamy