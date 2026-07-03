Former singer Gary Glitter has been charged with a string of historical child sexual offences and is set to be back in court later this summer.

The 82-year-old, who is currently serving a sentence, has been charged after allegations of crimes in the late seventies and early eighties, during his heyday.

He was charged on Thursday, July 2, and is set to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in August.

Bethan David, deputy chief crown prosecutor in CPS London, said: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to do so.

“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police as they have carried out their investigation into the allegations."

She added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that proceedings are now active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

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