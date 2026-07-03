What has Gary Glitter been charged with?
Former glam rock singer faces charges dating back to his seventies and eighties heyday.
Former singer Gary Glitter has been charged with a string of historical child sexual offences and is set to be back in court later this summer.
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The 82-year-old, who is currently serving a sentence, has been charged after allegations of crimes in the late seventies and early eighties, during his heyday.
He was charged on Thursday, July 2, and is set to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in August.
Bethan David, deputy chief crown prosecutor in CPS London, said: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to do so.
“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police as they have carried out their investigation into the allegations."
She added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that proceedings are now active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.
“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
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Who is Gary Glitter?
Gary Glitter, 82, whose real name is Paul Gadd, is a former glam rock singer who was famous in the 1970s for hits such as Rock and Roll (Parts 1 and 2), Do You Wanna Touch Me, and I Love You Love Me Love.
He was first arrested in 1997 and jailed in 1999. Gadd has since been convicted of further offences, both in the UK and in Vietnam, and he has spent much of the 21st century in prison - where he currently remains.
He was first jailed in 1999 and was handed 16 years in 2015, before being released on licence halfway through his term in February 2023. He was later recalled and is currently jailed at category C HMP Channings Wood in Devon.
His sentence expires in February 2031, by which time he will be almost 87.
What has Gary Glitter been charged with now?
Gadd has now been charged with:
- One count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13,
- And three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.
The charges relate to one victim, and the offences are alleged to have taken place between 1978 and 1981 at a residential address in Kensington, London.
The allegations were first reported to the Met Police in January of last year.
Gadd will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 5.