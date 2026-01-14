Government brands 2026 the year of reading and recruits top authors to launch campaign

By William Mata

Leah Williamson, Michael Morpurgo, Julia Donaldson and Richard Osman have all backed the government and Literacy Trust’s campaign Go All In to encourage reading for pleasure.

England women’s football team captain Williamson, who has co-authored six books, joined the writers to launch the scheme at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The move comes after the Literacy Trust published alarming data of a decline in those reading for pleasure, with young boys now particularly unlikely to now pick up a book. “The Go All In campaign is a massive moment for literacy in this country,” Arsenal’s Champions League-winning centre back Williamson said. “Football is all about moments too. It’s all about chances. Waiting for them to arise and taking them when they do. “The National Year of Reading 2026 is your chance to really Go All In on your passions by reading into them.” Here is what you need to know about the campaign.

Captain's orders: England skipper Leah Williamson wants you to read more. Picture: Alamy

Does the UK have a reading crisis? Reading for pleasure has dropped to its lowest level since 2005, with just one in three eight to 18 year-olds saying they enjoy reading in their spare time. In 2025, just 25% of boys aged eight to 18 said they enjoy reading, compared to 39% of girls. Last week, Queen Camilla issued an “urgent” warning as reading rates were seen to decline, with only one in two UK adults reading a book in a year. Data also showed that 46 per cent of people say they struggle to finish one due to distractions around them. Reading campaigners have lamented the statistics as reading is linked to stronger writing skills, improved wellbeing and confidence, as well as increased creativity and imagination.

Fully booked: Queen Camilla. Picture: Alamy

National Literacy Trust chief Jonathan Douglas said that higher reading rates are linked to increased economic prosperity. He told LBC: “Reading sparks imagination, gets children thinking differently and helps them develop empathy. “When children enjoy reading and have books of their own at home, it can benefit all areas of their lives, from boosting their confidence and wellbeing to improving their academic performance and life chances – setting them up for a brighter future.” What is the Go All In campaign? Go All In challenges families to read together for ten minutes per day. There are also proposals for: A new mandatory reading test for all pupils in year 8 so children who struggle with reading are identified early and get the support they need to catch up,

Millions invested to support the teaching of reading and writing,

Further investment in a more diverse range of books in schools,

A national storytelling week,

Creative writing competitions,

Parent and baby community sessions

Read all about it: Bridget Phillipson speaks at the Emirates Stadium as she launches the campaign. Picture: Alamy