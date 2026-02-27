Google Search has launched a new feature that allows you to choose your favourite news and content providers

Google is allowing you to see LBC stories as a preferred source. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Google has launched a new feature to enable you to see more news from your favoured sources, and you can ensure that LBC is your top-ranked.

The search engine's Preferred Sources function is now in place to give users more control over what results are shown. Duncan Osborn, product manager at Google, said: "Everyone has their own preferences about where and how they get their news, so we're launching a new feature in Search that lets you customise your experience to see more from your favorite sites within Top Stories. "When you select your preferred sources, you'll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search."

Google News is giving you the chance to choose your favourite sites. Picture: Alamy