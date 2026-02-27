What is Google Preferred Sources? How you can see more LBC stories
Google Search has launched a new feature that allows you to choose your favourite news and content providers
Google has launched a new feature to enable you to see more news from your favoured sources, and you can ensure that LBC is your top-ranked.
The search engine’s Preferred Sources function is now in place to give users more control over what results are shown.
Duncan Osborn, product manager at Google, said: “Everyone has their own preferences about where and how they get their news, so we're launching a new feature in Search that lets you customise your experience to see more from your favorite sites within Top Stories.
“When you select your preferred sources, you’ll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search.”
What is Google’s Preferred Sources?
Google has launched Preferred Sources to allow users to see more from their favoured news and content sources, ahead of competing titles.
If you select LBC, for example, as your preferred source of news, you will be more likely to see our content.
You will now see a tab under the first results showing “from your sources” which has results contained from those you have selected.
Google has now launched Preferred Sources everywhere, having completed an initial trial in the US and India.
How can I make LBC a preferred source of news on Google?
Follow this direct link to choose LBC as a preferred source.
“When you select your preferred sources, you’ll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search,” Google has said.