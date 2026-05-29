The government has unveiled a plan to get 300,000 young people into work after a report found that the number of jobless 16-24 year-olds could reach 1.25 million without action.

Ex-Labour minister Alan Milburn told LBC that one in five young people will be out of work and not in training in five years without a change of course.

"Eighty-four per cent of them want to be in work or training," he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, "so there's no shortage of effort. The problem is a shortage of opportunity and, frankly, a shortage of support.

"This is six in 10 of these young people now who have never, ever had a job.”

But hours after the report, the Department for Work and Pensions announced plans for how it will bring hundreds of thousands out of NEET (not in employment, education or training) cases into the workforce.