What will happen when cyclists jump red lights under new proposals?
City of London Police considering tougher punishments on riders who do not stop
Authorities are considering implementing harsher penalties on cyclists caught not stopping at red lights in central London.
City of London Police is looking at stepping up its punishments to address “increased concerns about dangerous, antisocial, and nuisance cycling behaviours”.
The number of daily cycling journeys in London rose from 8,000 to 52,000 over a 25 year period to 2024, according to BBC data, and it was noted that it is safer than ever for pedestrians and those riding a bike - with the percentage and number of casualties falling.
However, even with expanded cycleways and infrastructure, the City of London Police has considered red light jumping riders to be a problem worth addressing.
Is it illegal to cycle through a red light?
Yes, cyclists must not cross the stop line when the traffic lights are red, according to the UK highway code, while not obeying signals is outlawed under the Road Traffic Act.
Rule 71 of the Highway Code states: “Some junctions have an advanced stop line to enable you to position yourself ahead of other traffic and wait. When the traffic lights are red, you may cross the first stop line, but you MUST NOT cross the final stop line.”
What is the current punishment?
At present, City of London Police has been able to give a £50 Fixed Penalty Notice to offenders, but national law stipulates that this is the maximum punishment available.
What could the punishment be under new plans?
The City of London Police is lobbying the government for stronger powers to punish red light jumping cyclists beyond the £50 fine.
One outcome could be the prosecution of cyclists and higher fines have also been touted, although it remains to be seen what the increased powers will involve.