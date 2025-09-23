Authorities are considering implementing harsher penalties on cyclists caught not stopping at red lights in central London.

City of London Police is looking at stepping up its punishments to address “increased concerns about dangerous, antisocial, and nuisance cycling behaviours”.

The number of daily cycling journeys in London rose from 8,000 to 52,000 over a 25 year period to 2024, according to BBC data, and it was noted that it is safer than ever for pedestrians and those riding a bike - with the percentage and number of casualties falling.

However, even with expanded cycleways and infrastructure, the City of London Police has considered red light jumping riders to be a problem worth addressing.