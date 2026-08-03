Seventy-two people have died as a result of the migrant crisis in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave that was stormed by 50,000 Moroccans last week.

Here is the Ceuta issue explained.

"We also need to build a system that offers safe routes for people as well, because that also takes away the selling point of the gangs."

On the issue of migrants coming onto the British Isles, the PM said: "People want to see this issue addressed.

The British Prime Minister has been urged to boost the UK’s defence on the back of the incident, for fears that similar scenes could be repeated in the British enclave of Gibraltar.

Five more bodies have been found along the North African coast as authorities continue to search, as life returns to normal on the enclave.

What has happened?

More than 50,000 crossed into Ceuta, a Spanish enclave at the western tip of Africa, by land and sea in an unprecedented surge that began on Thursday.

The majority of the migrants were Moroccans, with Ceuta bordering the country.

It has not been confirmed what led to the rush but the ministry blamed it on social media misinformation, human trafficking networks and misinterpretation of a Spanish ruling banning immediate returns of migrants intercepted at sea.

There has been Europe-wide condemnation of the action as well as a call by right wing parties for prevention of such surges.

What happened to the migrants?

As of Monday afternoon, thousands of the migrants still remain in Ceuta, although Spanish authorities said that the majority have returned to Morocco.

However, 862 migrant minors are protected from deportation and are having their status processed by authorities.

At least 72 migrants have died, some having drowned and others were crushed in a stampede.

Hundreds of the Moroccans left in Ceuta have set up camp on the beach.

They are facing hostility from Spanish locals, and many shops have closed, denying the migrants a chance to buy food, reports Sky News.

How has Spain responded?

Spain has extended its border fence to protect Ceuta and also has sent ships to the area to deter swimmers.

The EU is set to discuss strengthening external borders, while travellers from Spain and Italy into the bloc could face random document checks over the next few weeks.

Spain’s Audiencia Nacional, the nation’s top court, is now investigating what caused the crisis.