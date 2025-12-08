An independent inquiry into the Salisbury Novichok attack has found that the fatal poisoning of Dawn Sturgess came amid a “public demonstration of Russian power”.

The mother-of-three died aged 44 in March 2018 when she sprayed herself with the contents of a perfume bottle, which was found to contain a "significant amount" of the nerve agent.

This is what has happened since.

Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia were taken to hospital but were discharged several weeks after being admitted.

She died in the attack which had been aimed at trying to assassinate Sergei Skripal, a former spy living in Salisbury, and Novichock had been sprayed onto his door handle.

Ms Rowley had found the bottle of perfume she had found in a charity collection box, her partner Charlie Rowley had said, and she had died in hospital after collapsing at his house.

What happened to Sergei and Yulia Skripal?

Sergei Skripal is a Russian former KGB agent who had swapped sides and had worked for MI6, being allowed to settle in the UK from 2010.

In the two year period to 2018, his wife, son and older brother had all died, and on March 3 of that year, his daughter Yulia arrived from Moscow to visit.

On March 4, the Skripals were discovered in a serious condition on a park bench and they were taken to hospital where they were treated and held for several weeks.

Ms Skripal was released from hospital on April 9, although her father was not discharged until May 18.

The pair are said to have made a full recovery, although they were not present at the Dawn Sturgess inquiry and are keeping a low profile to avoid detection from the Kremlin.

A statement from Ms Skripal, after her discharge, said: "We are so lucky to have both survived this attempted assassination. Our recovery has been slow and extremely painful."

She added that she would like to return to Russia when it is safe.

"I ask that everyone respects the privacy of me and my father. We need time to recover and come to terms with everything that has happened."

The Mirror reported that Ms Skripal, 41, and Mr Skripal, 75, are likely to have started new lives with different identities overseas. Their house was decontaminated in 2019 and was sold on by the local council in 2023.

Two Russian nationals, Anatoliy Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin, visited Salisbury at the time of the poisonings, arriving in the UK on March 2 and leaving on March 4.

They told Russian television that they had visited as tourists and wanted to see the cathedral in Salisbury.