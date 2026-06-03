Henry Nowak was fatally stabbed in December 2025. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Henry Nowak, aged 18, was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton but why has it caused so much outcry? Here's the key details from the attack and why people are hitting the streets to protest.

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Henry Nowak's death has caused riots and protests in Southhampton. Picture: Getty

What exactly happened to student Henry Nowak? Bodycam footage from the police officers who attended the scene and Snapchat footage from Henry's phone has helped investigators piece together what happened on December 3. Henry was walking home following a night out with his football team when he encountered Vickrum. In Snapchat footage, Vickrum can be heard saying "I am a bad man" before it cuts off. The 18-year-old was then fatally stabbed three times with Vikram's kirpan knife, a ceremonial knife Sikhs are permitted to carry. When police arrived at the scene, Henry was laying on the floor with Vikram claiming to have a "swollen eye" after being racially attacked by the young boy. Henry can be heard telling the police officers he had been stabbed but they continued to handcuff him despite his pleas. In court, Vikram claimed he stabbed Henry in the back of the legs in self-defence after being racially abused (Henry allegedly knocked his turban off and grabbed his hair) before accidentally causing a fatal stab wound to the chest. Read more: Police pelted with bricks and bottles as violence erupts at Henry Nowak murder protest

Read more: Nigel Farage accused of 'trying to stir things up rather than calm them down' by former Tory leader after Henry Nowak murder

Why are people protesting over Henry Nowak's death? In the wake of Mr Nowak's death, violent scenes erupted close to where Henry was fatally stabbed, with protesters shouting "racist police, off our streets". Protesters are calling for Britain's police forces to address their "two-tier" rules where they treat people different due to the colour of their skin. There are also questions being raised as to whether Sikhs should be allowed to carry their ceremonial knife. So far, two arrests have been made and 11 officers and one police dog have been injured during the protests. Chief Constable Alexis Boon has said: "We understand and appreciate as police officers that we are accountable for our actions. "What we ask, however, is that those actions are judged through fair and transparent processes. In this case, that process is already under way with the IOPC conducting their independent investigation." He went on to address the protests directly and added: "What we, as a society, cannot accept is the violent scenes we saw in Southampton last night. "Some clearly arrived intent on causing disorder and trouble. We saw bottles thrown, makeshift weapons used, damage caused to the homes and vehicles of innocent residents and threats and violence directed towards our officers."

Southampton protests have led to injured police officers and dogs. Picture: Getty