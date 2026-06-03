What happened to Henry Nowak and why are people protesting?
Henry Nowak, aged 18, was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton but why has it caused so much outcry? Here's the key details from the attack and why people are hitting the streets to protest.
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Vickrum Digwa has been jailed for life wth a minimum serve of 21 years this week after being found guilty for stabbing teenager Henry Nowak.
In a crime attack that happened on December 3rd 2025, video footage has revealed finance student Henry laying on the floor after being stabbed by his killer as police officers onsite dismissed his cries and continued to handcuff him for an alleged racial attack.
At Southampton Crown Court, it was revealed Vickrum had told police a "wicked lie" with Judge William Mousley KC telling him: "You have brought shame upon your family, your community and your religion."
- Read more: Eleven officers and police dog injured as violence erupts in Southampton over Henry Nowak murder
- Read more: Police officer resigns after shocking Henry Nowak bodycam footage released
The case which has officially been settled in court has caused a huge amount of tension in the community with protests, riots and attacks against police officers happening in Southampton.
What exactly happened to student Henry Nowak?
Bodycam footage from the police officers who attended the scene and Snapchat footage from Henry's phone has helped investigators piece together what happened on December 3.
Henry was walking home following a night out with his football team when he encountered Vickrum. In Snapchat footage, Vickrum can be heard saying "I am a bad man" before it cuts off.
The 18-year-old was then fatally stabbed three times with Vikram's kirpan knife, a ceremonial knife Sikhs are permitted to carry.
When police arrived at the scene, Henry was laying on the floor with Vikram claiming to have a "swollen eye" after being racially attacked by the young boy.
Henry can be heard telling the police officers he had been stabbed but they continued to handcuff him despite his pleas.
In court, Vikram claimed he stabbed Henry in the back of the legs in self-defence after being racially abused (Henry allegedly knocked his turban off and grabbed his hair) before accidentally causing a fatal stab wound to the chest.
Why are people protesting over Henry Nowak's death?
In the wake of Mr Nowak's death, violent scenes erupted close to where Henry was fatally stabbed, with protesters shouting "racist police, off our streets".
Protesters are calling for Britain's police forces to address their "two-tier" rules where they treat people different due to the colour of their skin.
There are also questions being raised as to whether Sikhs should be allowed to carry their ceremonial knife.
So far, two arrests have been made and 11 officers and one police dog have been injured during the protests.
Chief Constable Alexis Boon has said: "We understand and appreciate as police officers that we are accountable for our actions.
"What we ask, however, is that those actions are judged through fair and transparent processes. In this case, that process is already under way with the IOPC conducting their independent investigation."
He went on to address the protests directly and added: "What we, as a society, cannot accept is the violent scenes we saw in Southampton last night.
"Some clearly arrived intent on causing disorder and trouble. We saw bottles thrown, makeshift weapons used, damage caused to the homes and vehicles of innocent residents and threats and violence directed towards our officers."
What have the police and Sikh community said?
Policing minister Sarah Jones has stepped forward and said while she understands the anger, she doesn't want people to "overreact".
She said: "We are urging that people take the anger that they feel, which I understand, but let’s allow justice to do its course, and let’s not over-react, which indeed is what the family are asking us to do as well."
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said: "There are clearly serious questions that need to be addressed, not least, how accusations of racism inform the decision making in this case."
Addressing the allowed carrying of a knife within the Sikh community, the Sikh Federation UK has said: "Now the trial is over we want to make absolutely clear the law only provides fully practising Sikhs with a defence under the law to wear a kirpan for religious reasons.
"If a kirpan or a bladed item is used aggressively in an act of violence the defence under the law for a kirpan does not apply and it is deemed an offensive weapon."
They called Henry's killing "unlawful".