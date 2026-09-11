Heroic passengers who died while foiling a terrorist hijacking of a passenger plane remembered 25 years on

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., participate in a memorial service, Thursday, Sept.10, 2026, as the nation prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Memorials are being held in New York and beyond in memory of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, 25 years on.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At a memorial ceremony in New York City, the first of six moments of silence was held this morning, with US president Donald Trump in attendance. A large crowd gathered solemnly just outside barricades surrounding the 9/11 Memorial, and in a nearby park, where hundreds stood in silence. Others are paying tribute at a memorial at a field in Pennsylvania, where the United Airlines Flight 93 crash-landed amid the September 11 attacks - with passengers fighting back against the hijackers. This is what happened. Read also: 'The horrors of 9/11 will never leave me': MI5 chief warns Britain now faces greater danger than 25 years ago

A family member pauses and pays her respects at the name of Richard J. Guadango at the wall of Name at the Flight 93 National Memorial before the start of the 25th Observance of the terrorist attacks. Picture: Alamy

What happened on United 93? At 8.46am on 11 September 2001, 2,977 people were killed when hijackers crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia. A fourth plane missed its target after passengers learned of the other hijackings, with those on board bravely attempting to overpower the terrorists, ultimately crashing the aircraft into a field in Pennsylvania. It was the final plane to take off and the only flight taken over by extremists that did not reach its intended target. United 93 was due to fly from Newark in New Jersey to San Francisco in California. It was delayed by 42 minutes, and the four hijackers (Ziad Jarrah, Ahmed al-Haznawi, Ahmed al-Nami, and Saeed al-Ghamdi) waited 46 minutes before starting their action. The al-Qaeda-aligned terrorists killed one passenger and stormed the cockpit of the plane. Jarrah, who was a trained pilot, took over and diverted the plane back to the east coast. Due to the delay, passengers had begun to hear about the other hijackings and how flights had crashed into buildings. They then fought back against the hijackers, and Jarrah, fearing he might lose control, crash-landed in Shanksville in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

Chalk artist Eric Greenawalt works on a chalk portrait of Todd Beamer, one of the 40 passengers and crew who perished on Flight 93. Picture: Alamy

How many died on United 93? Everybody on board United 93 died: seven crew members, the four hijackers, and 33 passengers. There was intended to be a fifth hijacker, Mohammed al-Qahtani, but he did not make the trip as he had been intercepted for his reportedly dubious immigration status. Among the passengers were Todd Beamer, Mark Bingham, Tom Burnett, and Jeremy Glick, who formed a plan to retake the plane. They voted to try and sabotage the hijacking when they realised what was intended. Beamer's final words, heard on an aeroplane phone, were: "Are you guys ready? Okay. Let's roll!" Jarrah responded to the flight by pointing the plane to the sky, but the passengers persisted, and the crash landing occurred only a few minutes after the fightback began. 'Let's roll' later became a national catchphrase and was used in speeches by George W Bush.

The United States Capitol. Picture: Alamy

What was the most likely target of Flight 93? The United States Capitol building is understood to have been the target. The building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, hosts the legislative branch of the federal government.

A plaque honors Lauren Grandcolas, who died on United Flight 93, in Union City, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021. Picture: Alamy

Was there a pregnant woman on Flight 93? Yes, Lauren Grandcolas, 38, was three months pregnant with her first child. A phone call she made on board the aeroplane to her husband, Jack Grandcolas, was recorded: "Jack, pick up, sweetie, can you hear me? Okay. I just want to tell you, there's a little problem with the plane. I'm fine. I'm totally fine. I just want to tell you how much I love you."

Family members of the victims of the crash of Flight 93 leave flowers and other remembrances at the boulder that marks the site of crash. Picture: Alamy