Donald Trump rounds on "poor quality candidates" as Democrats celebrate historic gains

Democratic Senate candidate Texas state Rep. James Talarico concludes a speech at an election night event in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By William Mata

The Democrats have won both Senate and House of Representatives in the US Midterm elections, in a blow to Donald Trump's presidency.

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The Republicans lost control of both houses of Congress in the results on Tuesday, with the President now taking aim at both the Iran war and "poor quality candidates" for a bad night. As the fallout continues, Democrats are celebrating historic results, which have seen them win some conservative-leaning states for the first time in generations. Former president Barack Obama tweeted: "Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face."

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks at an election night event, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Detroit, as his wife Sarah Jukaku watches. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

What have been the results? Some of the votes are still yet to be declared at the time of writing (9.30am GMT), but enough results have come in to show that the Democrats have won both the House and the Senate from the Republicans. The Democrats now have a majority in both houses, winning seven upper-house Senate seats that had been Republican and more than 25 additional House of Representatives seats. In addition, the more liberal party also grew their number of US state governors. What does this result mean? By controlling Congress, the Democrats now have the ability to push back against the agenda of the President, Donald Trump, and can stop some of his policies from passing - or at least slow them down. While the President does still have executive orders, which can bypass Congress, these results have weakened his position. While Mr Trump was not up for election himself, the result has been seen to reflect a general strength of feeling about his rule - with the President currently posting low personal approval ratings. Where did the Democrats win? The Democrats won not only in their safer states but also in Republican strongholds, taking Senate seats in states such as Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. Victory for Abdul El-Sayed In one noteworthy result, outspoken Trump critic Abdul El-Sayed also swept to victory in Michigan, beating Republican candidate Mike Rogers to become the first Islamic Senator in US history, winning the vote despite a largely Islamophobic campaign against him. Haley Stevens, a Democrat he defeated in the party's primary, had shocked the Democrats by supporting Mr Rogers for the vote. Potential 2028 presidential hopeful Jon Ossoff was the first Democratic Senate seat to be announced, winning re-election in Georgia. Meanwhile, the first big upset of the night came in North Carolina, where Democrat Roy Cooper flipped the red seat blue - for the first time since 2008. But there was an even greater moment of history in Texas, where James Talarico became the first Democrat Senator elected after a 38-year Republican stronghold in the state.

President Donald Trump's last appearance before the vote was at the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy