What happened to Your Party? How promising upstart fell into division and uncertain future
More than 800,000 responded to an initial call to arms, but one year later Your Party is facing an uncertain future
Your Party has now existed in some shape or form for more than a year, but the left-wing political movement has had more headlines about infighting than its policies.
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News in July 2025 that suspended Labour MP Zarah Sultana and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were launching a socialist operation caused great excitement, with 800,000 signing up for news.
But there the problems began.
Mr Corbyn was reportedly blindsided by the announcement, and his previous Independent Alliance of MPs sought legal advice after Ms Sultana had contacted members to officially invite them to the party, an email they said was unauthorised.
The pair said they had patched things up by the autumn, but Ms Sultana did not attend the first party conference day due to an ongoing feud.
And in June, the party split into two camps, with Mr Corbyn’s The Many operating alongside Ms Sultana’s Grassroots Left, while some members have left to set up Socialist Federation, a new political party.
Your Party stood 20 candidates in May’s local elections but won no seats.
It currently only has Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana as representation in the House of Commons and two other supportive Labour exiles in Shockat Adam and Ayoub Khan, although neither are officially members.
There is currently no date for a conference this autumn, and it is not listed on the YouGov voting intentions platform.
Your Party timeline: From early promise to infighting
July 2025: Name confusion
More then 500,000 people registered their interest in a new political party in the hours after Zarah Sultana, the MP for Coventry South, and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn.
The pair invited voters to register their interest via the website yourparty.uk, prompting many to believe the group's name was Your Party.
But that idea appeared ton be quashed when Ms Sultana wrote on X: “It’s not called Your Party!”
However, while speaking to Novara Media at the Stop Starving Gaza demonstration outside Downing Street on Friday, Mr Corbyn said: “The working title is yourparty.uk – it’s your party."
Ultimately, the name stuck.
Mr Corbyn tweeted: "It's time for a new kind of political party. One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements.
"One that builds power in all regions and nations. One that belongs to you."
Polling suggested that the party could rival Labour in polls, while the Green Party ruled out an alliance.
Diane Abbott claimed she advised Mr Corbyn against setting up a new political party.
September 2025: 'We haven’t covered ourselves in glory'
Ms Sultana sent an email to those who had registered an interest with details of how to sign up.
However, Mr Corbyn warned prospective party members to disregard the "unauthorised email" and said that legal advice was being sought.
Ms Sultana said: “After being sidelined by the MPs named in today’s statement and effectively frozen out of the official accounts, I took the step of launching a membership portal so that supporters could continue to engage and organise.”
She then accused Your Party of being a "sexist boys club".
After the initial portal, Mr Corbyn then officially re-launched Your Party’s membership.
He said: “We’ve had some fraught days in the last week, as you will no doubt be aware, and to be honest we haven’t covered ourselves in glory."
Polling suggested that many who were attracted to Your Party had changed their support to the Green Party, which was then being led by newly-elected Zack Polanski.
By the end of the month, Ms Sultana said she was "determined to reconcile," and then compared her relationship with Mr Corbyn to that of the Gallagher brothers, with Oasis having, at that point, recently reformed.
October 2025: Data of 20,000 members lost
Your Party was then on the defensive as it admitted more than 20,000 people's data had been lost as a result of the membership portal that Ms Sultana launched.
A statement read: "We’ve come up against an issue that has proved frustratingly difficult to solve.
"Many of you joined Your Party via the membership portal promoted by Zarah on Sept 18. If that applies to you, you are a member of Your Party.
"But because your membership data is held by the company that took your payment, MOU Operations Ltd, we have had no way to access it or integrate you into our membership portal."
Your Party had said that it was being investigated.
Ms Sultana had, prior to this, said the party will put the working class “back at the heart of politics”, and warned fascism is “growling at the door”.
November 2025: Stand-off over transfer of £880,000
A spokesman for Ms Sultana said, in November, she was "in the process" of transferring £880,000 worth of donations, along with all relevant information.
A Your Party spokesman said: "We are focused on delivering a successful founding conference for our members.
"While this task is made considerably harder by the continued retention of Your Party funds by MOU Operations Ltd, we will not allow anything or anyone to stop this party from going ahead."
November 2025 (continued): Leadership confusion and Sultana shuns first day of conference
Iqbal Mohamed and Adnan Hussain, both Your Party MPs, quit the party within a week of each other to return to being independents.
Ms Sultana boycotted the first day of the first Your Party conference after accusing Mr Corbyn’s allies of attempting a hostile takeover.
She then welcomed a committee leadership model being voted through by members, that left no single person in charge of the operation, in what was reported as a blow to Mr Corbyn.
A Your Party spokesperson said: “This vote shows that we really are doing politics differently: from the bottom-up, not the top-down."
February 2026: Jeremy Corbyn voted to be party’s parliamentary leader
Mr Corbyn won control of the party’s leadership committee and became the party's Parliamentary leader after winning double the committee board seats that were taken by rival Ms Sultana.
May 2026: Local elections
Your Party stood several candidates, but none in Islington, where Mr Corbyn is MP.
No candidates were elected, but due to defections it does have 14 councillors across the country.
June 2025: Split
Your Party remains an entity, but two camps have emerged within it: Grassroots Left, led by Zarah Sultana, and The Many, led by Jeremy Corbyn.
The Central Executive Committee is now formed of a mixture of those loyal to Ms Sultana and Mr Corbyn, although there are more on The Many's side. Former Labour MP Laura Smith, of The Many, is the vice-chair of the party.