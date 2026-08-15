More than 800,000 responded to an initial call to arms, but one year later Your Party is facing an uncertain future

Zarah Sultana speaking during the Your Party founding conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Your Party has now existed in some shape or form for more than a year, but the left-wing political movement has had more headlines about infighting than its policies.

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News in July 2025 that suspended Labour MP Zarah Sultana and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were launching a socialist operation caused great excitement, with 800,000 signing up for news. But there the problems began. Mr Corbyn was reportedly blindsided by the announcement, and his previous Independent Alliance of MPs sought legal advice after Ms Sultana had contacted members to officially invite them to the party, an email they said was unauthorised. The pair said they had patched things up by the autumn, but Ms Sultana did not attend the first party conference day due to an ongoing feud. And in June, the party split into two camps, with Mr Corbyn’s The Many operating alongside Ms Sultana’s Grassroots Left, while some members have left to set up Socialist Federation, a new political party. Your Party stood 20 candidates in May’s local elections but won no seats. It currently only has Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana as representation in the House of Commons and two other supportive Labour exiles in Shockat Adam and Ayoub Khan, although neither are officially members. There is currently no date for a conference this autumn, and it is not listed on the YouGov voting intentions platform.

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana. Picture: Alamy

Your Party timeline: From early promise to infighting July 2025: Name confusion More then 500,000 people registered their interest in a new political party in the hours after Zarah Sultana, the MP for Coventry South, and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn. The pair invited voters to register their interest via the website yourparty.uk, prompting many to believe the group's name was Your Party. But that idea appeared ton be quashed when Ms Sultana wrote on X: “It’s not called Your Party!” However, while speaking to Novara Media at the Stop Starving Gaza demonstration outside Downing Street on Friday, Mr Corbyn said: “The working title is yourparty.uk – it’s your party." Ultimately, the name stuck. Mr Corbyn tweeted: "It's time for a new kind of political party. One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements. "One that builds power in all regions and nations. One that belongs to you." Polling suggested that the party could rival Labour in polls, while the Green Party ruled out an alliance. Diane Abbott claimed she advised Mr Corbyn against setting up a new political party.

Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South was once of Labour. Picture: Alamy

Jeremy Corbyn admitted mistakes were made. Picture: Alamy

October 2025: Data of 20,000 members lost Your Party was then on the defensive as it admitted more than 20,000 people's data had been lost as a result of the membership portal that Ms Sultana launched. A statement read: "We’ve come up against an issue that has proved frustratingly difficult to solve. "Many of you joined Your Party via the membership portal promoted by Zarah on Sept 18. If that applies to you, you are a member of Your Party. "But because your membership data is held by the company that took your payment, MOU Operations Ltd, we have had no way to access it or integrate you into our membership portal." Your Party had said that it was being investigated. Ms Sultana had, prior to this, said the party will put the working class “back at the heart of politics”, and warned fascism is “growling at the door”. November 2025: Stand-off over transfer of £880,000 A spokesman for Ms Sultana said, in November, she was "in the process" of transferring £880,000 worth of donations, along with all relevant information. A Your Party spokesman said: "We are focused on delivering a successful founding conference for our members. "While this task is made considerably harder by the continued retention of Your Party funds by MOU Operations Ltd, we will not allow anything or anyone to stop this party from going ahead."

Your Party's Scottish Conference in Dundee. Picture: Getty