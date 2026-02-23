Prince Harry has not spoken about the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, but called out double standards after his uncle’s involvement in a "shameful scandal” in his book Spare.

The Duke of Sussex posted a video hailing the “moment he looks forward to the most” hours after his uncle was released from custody, but has not addressed the arrest.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office and has since returned to his Norfolk home in Sandringham Estate.

While Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has admitted he is “not in a calm state,” following the upheaval, his younger brother Harry has not paid any reference to Andrew’s arrest.

However, Harry did call out an apparent double standard in his 2023 memoir Spare, in which he referred to his uncle being “embroiled in a shameful scandal”.

The Sussexes lost publicly funded security after they renounced their former Royal duties and moved to the US from 2020.

Harry has not returned to the UK with his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since 2022, stating it was unsafe for them and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Last May, he lost an appeal challenging the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

He has since won a review for the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures to be investigated.

His hopes to receive a security presence following his self-imposed exile was not well received by some members of the public, but Harry hit back - referencing Andrew - in his book.

Harry, as per Newsweek, wrote in his memoir Spare: “Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew.

“He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman, and no one had so much as suggested that he lose his security.

“Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list."