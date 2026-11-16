Rapist and sex offender shares message after being taken to less secure prison after his sentence

HMP Littlehey, where Russell Brand is being held. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Russell Brand has been moved from the high-security HMP Wandsworth to the category C Littlehey facility, where he will continue his sentence.

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Russell Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

What is HMP Littlehey? HMP Littlehey, near Huntington in Cambridgeshire, is a Category C prison and holds around 1,200 inmates, who are all sex offenders. Child abuser football coach Barry Bennell is a former inmate and died while serving a term in Littlehey, while another former inmate is former PR pro Max Clifford, who also died behind bars. The prison offers inmates a wide range of activities, including yoga, choir, indoor bowls, and an inter-wing football league. According to the Sun on Sunday, Brand may have been moved over safety concerns and because he is believed to be a low escape risk. His new confines consist of a single-person cell on the prison’s E Wing, and he has yet to make contact with any of the other 1,200-odd inmates housed at the facility, according to the paper. Brand is expected to serve two-thirds of his prison sentence before being released on licence. Read also: Moving Russell Brand to Cat-C prison is a 'slap in the face' to victims, says woman who accused him of raping her when she was 16

HMP Littlehey is a Category C facility. Picture: PA Images/Alamy