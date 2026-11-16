What is HMP Littlehey, where Russell Brand is being held?
Rapist and sex offender shares message after being taken to less secure prison after his sentence
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Russell Brand has been moved from the high-security HMP Wandsworth to the category C Littlehey facility, where he will continue his sentence.
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The former comedian and actor, 51, has been taken to the Cambridgeshire facility, which he has called the "biggest sex offenders' prison in Europe".
Brand was sentenced to 10-and-a-half-years in prison after he was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
Laura Gallacher, Brand's wife, read a message on his behalf to followers: “I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe.
“The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated.
“And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone."
Read also: Russell Brand's wife shares message from rapist comedian after first days of ten-year jail term
What is HMP Littlehey?
HMP Littlehey, near Huntington in Cambridgeshire, is a Category C prison and holds around 1,200 inmates, who are all sex offenders.
Child abuser football coach Barry Bennell is a former inmate and died while serving a term in Littlehey, while another former inmate is former PR pro Max Clifford, who also died behind bars.
The prison offers inmates a wide range of activities, including yoga, choir, indoor bowls, and an inter-wing football league.
According to the Sun on Sunday, Brand may have been moved over safety concerns and because he is believed to be a low escape risk.
His new confines consist of a single-person cell on the prison’s E Wing, and he has yet to make contact with any of the other 1,200-odd inmates housed at the facility, according to the paper.
Brand is expected to serve two-thirds of his prison sentence before being released on licence.
Read also: Moving Russell Brand to Cat-C prison is a 'slap in the face' to victims, says woman who accused him of raping her when she was 16
Category C prisons are meant to offer education and training to prisoners who are not considered to be at such risk of escape. They often house those who are on longer sentences, and it is not uncommon for a prisoner to be transferred from a higher-security prison to a Category C over the course of their sentence.
According to the Howard Report, Littlehey is at around 110% of its capacity.